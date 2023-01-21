Israeli Mall Refuses to Publish a Haaretz Ad Because of the Word 'Democracy'

Azrieli Group, an Israeli company that owns and operates malls across the country, has refused to publish a digital advertisement on democratic values proposed by Haaretz.

Haaretz asked to publish the ad, which states that "democracy doesn't end with elections," on a large digital billboard at the Azrieli Center, a complex of three towers and shopping center in the middle of Tel Aviv, but the company refused to do so, stating it only allows ads for commercial purposes.

Azrieli Group owns the rights to the large digital billboard located on Menachem Begin Way ("Derech Menachem Begin"), across the street from the Defense Department and Tel Aviv Government Complex.

Haaretz, which also includes business supplement "The Marker," had requested to place the ads in response to the large demonstrations that took place in Tel Aviv and other locations across the country over the past few weeks, where tens of thousands of Israelis protested the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's attempt to radically overhaul Israel's judiciary. The Azrieli Center has been one of the areas where protesters have convened.

The ad reads "democracy doesn't end with elections."

Haaretz's marketing team reached out to the Azrieli group in order to purchase advertisement time on the digital billboard, and the sides reached a financial agreement. However, when Haaretz sent the ad to the company, Azrieli group refused to publish it. The refusal had come from an official representative of the company's CEO, Danna Azrieli, who is the daughter of the late David Azrieli, founder of the company.

The Azrieli Group explained that it is refusing to publish the ad due to a so-called policy of not publishing political ads, though the ad only made a general statement about democratic values which are supposed to be in Israeli public consensus. The company agreed to publish an ad with a different message, but Haaretz decided to pass due to the censoring of the orginal ad.

A representative from Azrieli Group told Haaretz that "as a matter of policy, the Azrieli Group approves the use of our outdoor billboard on for commercial campaigns. This does not signal one opinion or another on political or social matters."