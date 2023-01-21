Tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to flock to the streets across Israel in protest of Israel's new far-right government and its attempt to weaken the judicial system for the third consecutive weekend.

Demonstrations will be held in Jerusalem, Haifa and Be'er Sheva, with the largest protest planned at two separate locations in central Tel Aviv to allow more people to attend the rallies in a less crowded space.

Police have started blocking key roads to vehicle access across the city in the afternoon and estimate that 50,000-100,000 people will attend the protests in Tel Aviv. About 1,000 police officers will secure both rallies and regulate traffic.

The organizers intend on placing large screens along the street and a stage with speakers at the Azrieli junction, and are also planning to march north along Menachem Begin Road in central Tel Aviv.

The organizing groups of the protests in Tel Aviv include: The Movement for Quality Government, the Black Robes Movement (lawyers against the far-right's plan to weaken the justice system), the Protest Movement Against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Commanders for the Security of Israel, Free Israel, members of high-tech and student protests and organizations that promote LGBTQ rights.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid announced he would participate in the main demonstration after not attending last week's protests because the organizers refused to allow him and other politicians to speak. The previous demonstration was attended by the heads of other opposition parties such as Benny Gantz, Merav Michaeli, and Mansour Abbas.

