Israel Protest | Police Block Tel Aviv Roads as Tens of Thousands Gear Up for Anti-gov’t Rally
Israeli author David Grossman to speak at Tel Aviv protest
Israeli author David Grossman will speak at the demonstration that will be held tonight in Habima Square in central Tel Aviv.
Also set to speak at the protest are writer Zeruya Shalev, former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon, and former Jerusalem District Court President David Cheshin,
At the second demonstration held at the same time at another location in Tel Aviv, former IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon, former Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber and head of the Israeli Bar Association Adv. Avi Himi are expected to speak.
In U-turn, Israeli Mall Giant to Publish Haaretz Ad Promoting ‘Democracy’
Azrieli Group, an Israeli company that owns and operates malls across the country, said Saturday that it will publish a digital advertisement on democratic values proposed by Haaretz, after initially refusing to do so.
Haaretz, with its business supplement TheMarker, intended to publish the ad, which states that "democracy doesn't end with elections," on a large digital billboard at the Azrieli Center, a complex of three towers and shopping center in the middle of Tel Aviv, but the company at first refused to do so, stating it only allows ads for commercial purposes.
Later in the day, the Azrieli Group published a digital billboard with the slogan "Supporting Democracy" at Azrieli Center — the location of the anti-government protest which is set to take place this evening.
Be'er Sheva protest to begin at 7:30 P.M.
The demonstration in the southern Israel city of Be'er Sheva will start at 7:30 P.M. in front of city hall.
Among those expected to speak are social activist Avi Dabush and the Mayor of Arad, Nissan Ben Hamo.
Right-wing opposition lawmaker Gideon Sa'ar expected to speak at a demonstration in Haifa
Former Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who defected from Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, will be speaking at a demonstration at the Horev Center in Haifa which began at 6 P.M.
At 7:30 P.M., another demonstration in Haifa will begin in the German Colony, organized by the Arab-majority Hadash party.
Police, demonstrators prepare protests across Israel against far-right gov't
Tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to flock to the streets across Israel in protest of Israel's new far-right government and its attempt to weaken the judicial system for the third consecutive weekend.
Demonstrations will be held in Jerusalem, Haifa and Be'er Sheva, with the largest protest planned at two separate locations in central Tel Aviv to allow more people to attend the rallies in a less crowded space.
Police have started blocking key roads to vehicle access across the city in the afternoon and estimate that 50,000-100,000 people will attend the protests in Tel Aviv. About 1,000 police officers will secure both rallies and regulate traffic.
The organizers intend on placing large screens along the street and a stage with speakers at the Azrieli junction, and are also planning to march north along Menachem Begin Road in central Tel Aviv.
The organizing groups of the protests in Tel Aviv include: The Movement for Quality Government, the Black Robes Movement (lawyers against the far-right's plan to weaken the justice system), the Protest Movement Against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Commanders for the Security of Israel, Free Israel, members of high-tech and student protests and organizations that promote LGBTQ rights.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid announced he would participate in the main demonstration after not attending last week's protests because the organizers refused to allow him and other politicians to speak. The previous demonstration was attended by the heads of other opposition parties such as Benny Gantz, Merav Michaeli, and Mansour Abbas.
Tens of thousands of protesters expected to rally against far-right gov't, judicial overhaul
Protests against the government’s planned overhaul of the legal system and other measures are scheduled in Tel Aviv and other cities Saturday evening, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.
Demonstrations will be held in Haifa, Jerusalem and Be’er Sheva, among other cities, but the main one will be in Tel Aviv, near the government complex on Kaplan Street. Since protest leaders are at odds with each other, there will be a second demonstration in Tel Aviv, at Habima Square.
Police estimated turnout at last week’s protests in Tel Aviv at around 80,000.
