Top Court President Will Reportedly Quit if Judicial Overhaul Plan Fully Approved

Israel’s High Court President Esther Hayut reportedly stated in a private meeting that she will resign from her post if the far-right government’s plan to overhaul the judiciary will be approved fully and unaltered by the Knesset, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronot reported on Friday.

The Courts Administration denied the report. The report comes after Hayut harshly criticized Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s legal overhaul plans while speaking at a law conference in Haifa, which she said “is meant to be a mortal wound to the independence of the judiciary...turn[ing] it into a silent institution.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin hopes to have the legislation approved in second and third votes by the end of the Knesset’s winter session. If Hayut resigns, it will be a few months before the official end of her term.

Levin presented plans in early January for what is being described as a “reform of governance” that would include several legislative initiatives aimed at limiting the power of the High Court and the legal advisers to the government. Specifically, the plans for the so-called judicial override clause would allow the Knesset to override High Court decisions by a bare majority in the 120-seat parliament, 61 seats.

Levin’s plan also seek to put into place legislation to prevent the High Court from blocking government decisions that it found to be unreasonable. This Wednesday saw the High Court disqualify the ultra-Orthodox Shas leader Arye Dery from being allowed to serve as the health and interior minister on the basis that his appointment was “unreasonable in the extreme” as he has been convicted three times of criminal offenses and failed in his previous public positions to “serve the public loyally and lawfully.”