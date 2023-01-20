The Government Is Spinning on the Yariv-Yair Axis

When Donald Trump’s wacko sojourn at the White House began, the Washington Post added a bleak line to its logo: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” In Israel, democracy is getting murdered in broad daylight, every day, to the deafening sounds of Likud lawmaker Tally Gotliv’s ecstasy.

Under the Orwellian heading “Zion Shall be Redeemed in Law – We Are Restoring Justice to the Court System,” the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meets to dismantle the foundations of the state that have existed for 75 years. Not a constitution, not a law, not justice, but rather a bullying rampage and an orderly move of a coup bordering on a fascist regime through a series of legal "reforms" purportedly aimed at “strengthening” the justice system and creating proper governability.

Israel's Jewish Fundamentalists are in Power. Here's What You Should Know Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Of all people, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been boasting that during his 15 cumulative years in office he transformed Israel into a world power in the areas of high-tech, cybersecurity, security, intelligence, economy and diplomacy, has recently discovered that there is no governability here (for 25 years now, according to him). The cabinet ministers’ hands are tied by the legal advisors. The government is trampled by the High Court of Justice. The police and the state prosecution thwart elected representatives by means of concocting cases out of thin air. And the media? Oh, the media! It is subverting the foundations of the regime and giving the country a bad name.

He is now working to contain these institutions, even before he turns to dealing with the secondary threats. Iran, say (and anyone who sees a connection between this eureka moment and his investigation and trial is doing that on their own responsibility).

Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) and lawmaker Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism), the chairman of the aforementioned committee, have been put in charge of destroying the justice system. The two of them could have integrated naturally into the hierarchy of any dictatorial-fascist regime, and even there they would be considered extreme, with borderline personalities. This week, Levin compared himself to a “potted plant” in his ministry. Have mercy on us. He is not a potted plant. He is a carnivorous plant. A mortal danger.

Open gallery view Justice Minister Yariv Levin, 2023. Credit: Danny Shem-Tov / Knesset Spokesperson's Office

The most dangerous axis in Israel is between two power centers: Levin and Yair Netanyahu. The justice minister is not only No. 2 on the Likud slate. He is the strong man in the party. He is now translating the power he has accumulated, through his control of the party grass roots and his closeness to the Netanyahus, into deeds.

Take, for example, the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. The Likud representatives there – Education Minister Yoav Kish, Public Diplomacy Minister Galit Distel Atbaryan, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi – divide between two loyalties: to Levin and to Netanyahu Jr. Some of them are talking about the former as the next chairman of Likud.

Silman (“How did I do? Was I good to the very end?”), the successor to Orli Levi-Abekasis in the role of Miss Opportunism, is a real fan. Distel Atbaryan has heroically volunteered to mediate the Levin plan to the public. Ultimately, this is the essence of her existence: To be a mouthpiece, to flatter. She is a professional groupie.

Open gallery view Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, 2023. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In the preposterous statement she issued, she borrowed a dialect from the Homefront Command: In light of “the public alarm,” an “emergency headquarters” will be established to inform the public about the reforms and it will detail “the work” that is being done. “Netanyahu has given me a green light,” she cheered. In days gone by, the ministry whose name brings up unpleasant associations from the past served to explain Israel’s positions mainly on diplomatic issues, for example, the struggle against the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement. If, heavens forbid, Distal Atbaryan becomes Israel’s face on this front, there is a palpable danger that even the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces will donate to a boycott of the country. It’s better that she play in her own stupid sandbox.

It’s true that Netanyahu has his own interests when it comes to castrating the court system. But his backing of Levin in his campaign to crush it exceeds anything ever given to any political partner. He is putting the entire party at Levin’s disposal, as well as control of the message. Likud members who are sent to interviews are required to go through a briefing from Levin’s spokesman Nahum Wolberg, not from the prime minister’s advisers Yonatan Urich and Topaz Luk.

Yair Netanyahu has two total loyalists in the caucus: Distal Atbaryan and Karhi. He mulled over which of the two would be more useful to him at the Communications Ministry, with the main aim being shutting down the Kan public broadcasting corporation. In the case of the Communications Ministry, he made the determination in favor of Karhi (according to associates of the family). For Karhi, this sinister, free media is like what the rule of law symbolizes for Levin, the LGBTQ community symbolizes for Finance Ministry Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism), common sense for Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud), self-awareness for Distal and the law to prevent noise damage to Gotliv.

Open gallery view Galit Distal Atbaryan speaks at the Knesset in Jersualem, 2022. Credit: Danny Shem-Tov / Knesset Spokesperson's Office

Distal Atbaryan is too emotional and has tangled with Junior’s people, Netanyahu’s communications managers and also with Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman, The Lady’s representative in her husband’s office. Levin and Junior also see eye to eye on everything having to do with the legal system and the media, less so on the diplomatic-security side, where Yair is closer to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of Otzma Yehudit. They have pretty much taken over the show. If only the prime minister doesn’t get underfoot.

Demo dilemmas

The public protest against the Netanyahu coup is only beginning. The demonstration by 80,000 Israelis at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square and its environs last Saturday evening is far from its peak. Those who were there encountered real anxiety on the demonstrators’ faces. Like we have seen on the faces of the good people in Poland, Hungary and Turkey. Like we are still seeing at demonstrations in Russia and Iran. But as noted, this is only the opening salvo. A nation that fights for its liberty, for its soul, cannot make do with rallies and marches. Facing the Mafioso aggression by the regime that was legally elected (like other regimes in the recent and distant past), other means are required.

Open gallery view Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing coalition and its proposed judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, Israel, last week. Credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/ REUTERS

The most assertive and courageous speech that will be forever inscribed in the pages of history was delivered by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut. The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee was exposed to a rare scene this week: Present at every session was a group of former lawmakers and ministers who spoke against the reforms. Dan Meridor and Prof. Shimon Shetreet were the most notable. They were recruited by Zehava Galon, the former head of Meretz and the president of the Zulat Institute for Equity and Human Rights, who put together a list of about 70 of them from the right, the center and the left who have agreed to appear before the committee. Sometimes they sit there for hours until they are given the floor.

Former Justice Minister and current lawmaker Gideon Sa’ar (National Unity Party) has undertaken a different initiative. This week he convened a discussion of “Menachem Begin’s Heritage and the Plan for Regime Change in Israel.” Intentionally, Sa’ar chose a right-wing and religious university, Bar-Ilan. The invitees were all jurists form the liberal right and Likud people from the past and the present, headed by former President Reuven Rivlin. Anything not to be suspected of leftism.

Open gallery view Gideon Sa'ar participates in a discussion of “Menachem Begin’s Heritage and the Plan for Regime Change in Israel” at Bar-Ilan University on Tuesday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

In the meantime, of all the heads of the previous coalition, Sa’ar is the most effective in his activity against the government’s moves, in speeches, assemblies and home meetings. Benny Gantz is busy with futile initiatives for “dialogue and agreement,” like he has neither learned nor forgotten anything and like he doesn’t understand what a dangerous bunch he is dealing with; Labor’s Merav Michaeli is posting ridiculous videos of herself preaching to the whole world and its owner how to behave; Avigdor Lieberman of Yisrael Beiteinu is still busy with Finance Ministry matters and Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid is having a hard time finding himself since leaving the Prime Minister’s Office. He looks like someone in a trance. One mistake follows hard on the heels of another. On Saturday evening he will have an opportunity to do a restart at the demonstration on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, the first that he will attend.

Lapid is now discovering just how different he is from Netanyahu, with respect to their electorates’ view of them. Netanyahu would never have imagined attending a demonstration by the right wing at which he was not the main, or the only, speaker. By the same token, no organizer of a demonstration would have dared to instruct him when he was leader of the opposition: Come and mingle with the crowd, “like an ordinary citizen.” In the first year of the so-called government of change there were several demonstrations by the right wing, including at Habima Square. He never dreamed of showing up. No one came complaining to him. They continued to worship him.

Open gallery view Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, 2023. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Lapid was immediately skewered by his electorate and laid on the grill pan. The poor fellow went off for a weekend with his wife in Paris, and got bashed over the head for no less than “abandoning the arena.” In August of 2021 Netanyahu flew with his wife and his son to Hawaii, to one of the most prestigious vacation sites in the world. He spent many weeks there at a time when the government of Israel, as we may remember, was a government of the Muslim Brotherhood that imperiled Jewish identity, transferred 53 billion shekels to Hamas and abandoned the Iran arena. Bibi sunbathed on the beach, and none of his disciples minded at all. The Yesh Atid chairman does not have this privilege.

During the time of the protests near the prime minister’s official residence on Jerusalem’s Balfour Street, Lapid had an elegant solution. The hardcore protesters would be at Paris Square, adjacent to the residence, and Lapid would be on the bridges with the good old black flags. Photographed in the midst of people, whose average age was usually more than his. This was an effective split of forces, both with regard to the protest – and with regard to the visibility of the leader of the opposition then and now.

Now, he will have to show up at a single center of the protest and think carefully about how to act there. Is he surrounded by a large ring of activists, or will his standing alone be more powerful in the eye of the camera? Opposition leaders in a time of protest, from Menachem Begin in the time of the reparations from Germany and thereafter, usually knew what to do and how to do it. This Saturday, Kaplan Street will be terra incognita for the chairman of Yesh Atid, but also an opportunity to turn over a new leaf.