Protests against the government’s planned overhaul of the legal system and other measures are scheduled in Tel Aviv and other cities Saturday evening, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.

Demonstrations will be held in Haifa, Jerusalem and Be’er Sheva, among other cities, but the main one will be in Tel Aviv, near the government complex on Kaplan Street. Since protest leaders are at odds with each other, there will be a second demonstration in Tel Aviv, at Habima Square.

Police estimated turnout at last week’s protests in Tel Aviv at around 80,000.

Protesters attend a demonstration against the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, on January 7, 2023. Credit: AMIR COHEN/ REUTERS

The demonstration at Habima Square is being organized by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, and the one on Kaplan Street is planned by other groups. The latter said they chose the new location in response to a request from police to minimize crowding in order to prevent possible assaults. Participants will be able to gather along the entire length of the street, from the Azrieli Junction to Ibn Gabirol Street.

A dais will be erected for speakers near Azrieli Junction, and giant screens will be placed along Kaplan Street. Organizers are planning a circular march, from Kaplan to Menachem Begin Road, and Sha'ul HaMelech Boulevard and back to Kaplan. Other groups are planning other marches during the demonstration.

The Movement for Quality Government said it decided to organize its own demonstration because it expects larger crowds than last week. But Moshe Ya’alon and Asaf Agmon, leaders of another group that cooperated with the movement on previous demonstrations, publicly urged it to join the Kaplan demonstration this time.

“The order of the day is unifying our forces,” they said in a statement. “Everyone fighting for democracy must demonstrate this Saturday night on Kaplan Street and work together to stop the coup against our system of government.”

On Thursday, several civil society organizations announced that they were forming a joint headquarters to fight the “coup.” In a press release, the headquarters said its members included lawyers, high-tech workers, students, retired army officers and LGBTQ activists.