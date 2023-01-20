Haaretz - back to home page
Orban Says Israel and Hungary Are Models of Successful Conservative Communities

'Building a conservative community is a tough job. But both Hungary and Israel have had some great results already,' Orban tweeted after meeting Israeli conservative community leader Amiad Cohen

Netanyahu and Orban during the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Israel in 2019
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Israel and Hungary as models of successful conservative communities in a meeting on Friday with Amiad Cohen the CEO of the Israeli conservative organization the Tikvah Fund.

Orban said the two exchanged thoughts about their mutual efforts to turn their countries into conservative communities. "Building a conservative community is a tough job. But both Hungary and Israel have had some great results already," Orban Tweeted. "I had the chance to compare notes with Amiad Cohen on this noble mission," he added.

Cohen, the CEO of the Tikvah Fund Israel tweeted in response that "the Left is crying that we are turning into Hungary. Public discussion should be deep and serious, so I went over there to see what is happening and learn. I was fortunate enough to meet with prime minister Orban for a lengthy chat."

The Tikvah Fund Israel is an offshoot of the American Tikvah Fund [Tikvah means hope in Hebrew]. In January 2020 The fund launched the Israeli Law and Liberty Forum, with the explicit agenda of shaping the next generation of Israeli jurists. In its first year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the fund managed to create two student cells at Tel Aviv and Hebrew universities; to set up numerous debating clubs and events, some of them online; run a summer workshop for select students; and held a student essay competition.

