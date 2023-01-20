Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Netanyahu Excludes PMO Legal Adviser From Cabinet Meetings

Shlomit Barnea-Farago, who has been attending cabinet meetings for 20 years, is also a prosecution witness in Netanyahu’s criminal trial

Chen Maanit
Chen Maanit
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
File photo: Legal adviser to Prime Minister's Office Shlomit Barnea Farago attends weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, July 8, 2018.
File photo: Legal adviser to Prime Minister's Office Shlomit Barnea Farago attends weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, July 8, 2018.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Chen Maanit
Chen Maanit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preventing his office’s legal adviser from attending cabinet meetings.

Sources said the adviser, Shlomit Barnea-Farago, has been excluded from the meetings ever since the government was formed, and that Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzahi Braverman, has similarly ignored her since taking office. Her exclusion from the meetings was first reported Thursday evening by Channel 13 television.

Israel's Jewish Fundamentalists are in Power. Here's What You Should Know

Subscribe
0:00
-- : --

Barnea-Farago has been the legal adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office and attended cabinet meetings for the last 20 years. But she is also a prosecution witness in Netanyahu’s criminal trial, and Channel 13 reported that in the past, she has refused requests by Netanyahu’s family.

The report also said that in another break from custom, Netanyahu has decided that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s representatives will not all be able to attend the weekly cabinet meetings.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that “there’s an agreement with the attorney general that the Attorney General’s Office will be present at cabinet meetings whenever either the government or the Attorney General’s Office sees a need for it, to deal with specific issues that the Attorney General’s Office needs to address. Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon attended two cabinet meetings on the issue of the Housing Ministry.”

Baharav-Miara also wasn’t invited to the first cabinet meeting after the Knesset was sworn in last month, again in defiance of custom. Netanyahu’s Likud party said at the time that “this is a ceremonial cabinet meeting involving no decisions, and therefore, only cabinet members are attending.” The party added that Netanyahu had spoken with Baharav-Miara and the two had agreed to hold a working meeting.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

NOW: 40% OFF
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics