Israel's Chief Justice Is Left in Charge of 'Fortress Democracy'

It’s unlikely that the Supreme Court, any supreme court, would be a topic for discussion if, say, an American, a Canadian, a Brit, a Nigerian and an Argentine met in a bar and started bragging about their countries. Until an Israeli walked in.

After predictable boasting about Israel's high-tech industry and “cyber capabilities,” and in response to accusations about the occupation and the overall Palestinian issue, the Israeli would evoke the Supreme Court as Israel’s most prestigious institution.

“I'll resign if this overhaul plan is implemented in its entirety,” Supreme Court President Esther Hayut is quoted Friday in a front-page headline in the daily Yedioth Ahronoth; she reportedly made the remark in a closed-door meeting. The court issued a denial, but it's not inconceivable that the idea crossed her mind as the ultimate decision in such a scenario.

As far as Hayut is concerned, history has placed her at the helm as a far-right government plots a hostile takeover of the judiciary and empties the Supreme Court of one of its most important roles: judicial review of laws that might infringe on the country's Basic Laws.

This follows her forceful speech last week on Israeli democracy, and particularly Wednesday’s 10-1 decision to prevent Arye Dery, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, from being appointed a minister. Dery has been convicted three times over the years on corruption charges – once for taking bribes, once for illegally channeling funds to relatives, and once for tax fraud.

For Hayut, this winter has been a “Weimar moment” in which democracy is aggressively encroached on, checks and balances are marginalized to the point of total ineffectiveness, and regime transformation disguised as “judicial reform” is being pushed by the government. An integral part of the attack portrays the Supreme Court as an unchecked, unelected political party so powerful that the balance between the three branches of government needs a revisit.

Open gallery view Justice Minister Yariv Levin speaking at the Knesset this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Benjamin Netanyahu and his cohorts have had enough with the theory of the separation of powers and the idea that the constant tension between them is vital. They want a clear and decisive authoritarian executive branch. In other words, the concept of the legislative, executive and judicial branches as developed by Montesquieu and John Locke out, government as plied by Viktor Orbán, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Benjamin Netanyahu in.

This “Weimar moment” percolated for a long time. However revered, the Supreme Court has been anything but unassailable. In the last few decades it has been described with increasing ferocity as too “activist” – that is, intervening in decisions by the government and Knesset, acting as if it had supplanted them. Critics on the right attribute this to Aharon Barak, court president between 1995 and 2006, who introduced an interventionist revolution under which “everything is judicable.”

Of course, this criticism is only partially accurate, but that's a different story. The court’s activism evolved due to the absence of a constitution and the political system’s weakness and inadequacies. The court only adjudicated what the politicians failed to resolve, decide or legislate.

But the right launched a venomous and vociferous campaign against the court. It called it a bastion of liberal elitism, a patronizing left-wing enclave usurping power. As right-wing politicians put it, when they came to power they would “pulverize the court with a D9,” a powerful Caterpillar bulldozer. And now they're trying to.

Of course, the right wing is conveniently forgetting two things. First, since 1967, over 90 percent of High Court decisions relating to the West Bank or Palestinian petitioners have gone in favor of the defense establishment. Second, the court's composition far from reflects a liberal or left-wing bias.

Open gallery view Protesters in Tel Aviv a week ago against Israel's new hard-right government. Credit: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

Hayut’s Weimarian epiphany was about the clear and present danger to Israeli democracy, not the attributes or deficiencies of one judicial doctrine compared to another. What was falsely packaged as a necessary conservative overhaul is actually an audacious attempt to steer Israel toward majoritarian authoritarianism and away from liberal democracy.

Hayut needed time, but when it mattered, she saw right through the plot. This isn’t about correcting the balance between branches, it's the government hijacking the process for selecting judges. It's the canceling of the seniority principle and a major weakening of the court – probably closer to a full abolition of its powers of judicial review.

In May 2020, in an 11-0 decision with Hayut at the helm, the court – serving as the High Court of Justice – rejected a petition that sought to prohibit a criminally indicted politician from serving as prime minister. That moment may be haunting Hayut.

“No fortress fell,” she declared with self-content. Many people were reminded of the guy who fell from the top of the Empire State Building and was asked from the 42nd floor how he was doing. “So far so good,” he shouted back.

By the time the new government presented its plan, Hayut must have realized that her legacy was on the line, and more importantly the court’s very authority and independence. Her tone in the last 10 days has clearly shown a resolve à la “If they want war, I’ll give them war.” The Dery decision was only the beginning; it showed that the court isn't susceptible to political pressure and threats.

But however politically significant that decision was, it's not directly linked to the judicial and political revolution that Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin have unleashed. The plan will proceed, and as far as half of Israelis are concerned, Hayut is now in charge of fortress democracy, the one she claimed didn’t fall in 2020.

It remains to be seen how far Netanyahu will go with this regime-changing confrontation, starting with his legal obligation to fire Dery as the attorney general reminded him publicly a day after the decision.