Israeli Army, Arab Citizens and a False Hope

The first months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 imbued the General Staff with optimism, at least on one issue. The emergency in which the country found itself, and the long lockdowns, required the army to enter the picture.

The Home Front Command was activated on a broad scale to assist the government ministries and local governments. Special assistance was needed in Arab communities, which were relatively hard-hit in the first waves of the pandemic, their residents feeling on their flesh the economic harm caused by the shutting down of the economy.

The optimism stemmed from the cordial welcome given to officers and soldiers of the Home Front Command in Arab cities, towns and villages. For the first time, it wasn’t a problem to walk around in these places in an IDF uniform.

Open gallery view The Home Front Command assists in COVID vaccinations for schoolchildren in Taibeh, 2021. Credit: Moti Milrod

The cooperation became increasingly close. Sworn optimists even drew conclusions about the future; maybe we’re seeing the start of a larger change here, they thought. The closer ties with the state were also reflected in increasing willingness of young Arabs to take part in National Service, if the government were to make that possible in the Arab communities.

Those forecasts have not proved prescient. In fact, a reverse process is underway, which appears to be stronger.

It is influenced by the events surrounding Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, when in the wake of tension in Jerusalem and a confrontation with Hamas on the border of the Gaza Strip, serious disturbances broke out in Arab communities and more especially in mixed Jewish-Arab cities such as Ramle, Lod and Acre. In the course of the intense violence, attempts were made to block main highways across the country, echoing the events of October 2000, when 13 Arab citizens were killed in clashes with the police.

Open gallery view A vehicle which was burnt during clashes in the mixed city of Lod, May 2021. Credit: Joshua (Josh) Breiner

The May 2021 operation released old anxieties., A year and a half later, it’s clear where the IDF is leaning. With the army and Home Front Command deploying for the scenario of a multi-arena war, which could encompass Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, along with riots within the Green Line, there isn’t much fervent talk these days about the brotherhood of nations. The connection to the Arab public is confined to epidemics and natural disasters; whereas the war scenarios include exercises simulating violent confrontations and attempts to block roads.

Within this framework, 90 possible sites of friction were recently mapped, where the security establishment will need to deploy to restore order with units of the National Guard (which are now being formed by the IDF on the basis of Border Police reserve companies) together with reserve battalions of Home Front Command.

The paradigm has flip-flopped. And from the very fact of the security forces’ engagement with the possibility of escalation and confrontation, it’s clear that the prospect of forging closer relations with the Arab public and its local leaders has diminished in non-war emergencies.

Group photo

Following Herzl Halevi’s inauguration as chief of staff, the entire Israeli security hierarchy consists, for the first time, of officers who served in special units. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Shin Bet security service director Ronen Bar and Mossad chief David Barnea all served in the ultra-elite Sayeret Matkal; and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was the commander of the naval commandos.

The common background attests yet again to the army’s ability to discover important traits – initiative, resourcefulness, leadership – already at an early stage among 18-year-old draftees. Still, an old debate is raging about whether the high-quality bubble of the elite units is a faithful representation of what’s happening in the army, or whether the true test lies in leading the more prosaic units.

Open gallery view Herzi Halevi, now Israel's newest chief of staff, in 2017. Credit: Moti Milrod

Of those who were mentioned, Halevi’s track was slightly different. He started off in a battalion of the Nahal Brigade’s airborne unit and got to Sayeret Matkal only after serving as a company commander in the Paratroops. It was those years – of the first intifada and of Israel’s security zone in southern Lebanon – that largely shaped him as a commander. This week, a friend who completed an infantry officers course with Halevi in 1987 sent me a group photo of the course, which describes the future chief of staff as a “singular type who is simply brimming with command material.”

At least four others from the same course went on to become commanders of special units. Three future major generals took part in that course and the one that followed. This is the group which in large measure led the fighting army in the subsequent years, the years of the second intifada and all that followed.

There are also no few empty spaces in the group – of those who were killed along the way, mostly in Lebanon and in operational and training accidents in the 1990s, when they were young officers. About two years ago, I joined former Defense Minister Benny Gantz during a visit to the territories. A good many of the officers he met there were his former subordinates, in the Paratroops, in the Lebanon Liaison Unit and in Northern Command. At the end of the visit, after parting from the division commander, Gantz praised what he had see but recalled, “Together with him, we had another seven like that in the Paratroops. They were all killed.”

The Paratroops did in fact lose several promising officers at that time, who had been marked as the brigade’s future command. It’s hard not to reflect on what the IDF’s high command would look like together with them. The worthy and necessary ethos of a commander who walks at the head of his soldiers and leads the charge when needed, also exacted a steep price. That’s also a point worth being aware of when decisions are made about future military activity.