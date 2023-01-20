How Dery Managed to Fool Israel's Court, but Only Once

Israel’s High Court of Justice judges who shot down Shas chairman Arye Dery’s appointment as a cabinet minister on Wednesday expressed scathing criticism of what they called a false presentation he made to the Magistrate’s Court during the criminal proceedings that ended with his conviction of tax violations.

This included declarations by Dery and his lawyer that the former would step down from politics, leading the court to give him a more lenient sentence.

In fact, three of the judges saw this as the primary reason behind disqualifying Dery. They did so using the estoppel doctrine, which states that if a person benefits from making a certain claim in their own favor in one criminal case, the court must prevent that person from making an opposite claim in another court case.

In other words, because Dery had previously benefitted from a lenient sentence due to the claim that he would step down from politics - he cannot argue before the High Court that he has the right to serve as a cabinet minister. If Dery is appointed to any other senior position, such as alternate Prime Minister, he will face the same ruling.

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and other justices wrote that Dery’s disavowal of his earlier commitment to depart from public life and his criminal convictions make his current appointment unreasonable.

“Such exceptional conduct should have been taken into consideration by the Prime Minister when deciding to appoint Dery as a minister,” wrote Hayut.

In December 2021, Dery signed a plea bargain with then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. As part of the deal, Dery admitted to two tax violations; he was fined and given a suspended term in prison. He committed to resigning from the Knesset before the plea bargain was brought to the court for approval - and the AG agreed not to ask the court whether the conviction carried moral turpitude (which would have precluded any future political appointment).

The AG did not address how such a situation would be handled in the future.

According to the High Court, Dery's claim to retire from public life began with his response to a petition filed against his plea bargain in January 2022. His attorney noted in his response that the deal was "part of a wider move of taking responsibility [by Dery], expressed first and foremost with his signing of a plea bargain and his resignation from public life."

Later, during the Magistrate’s Court’s hearings on Dery’s penalty, the prosecutor who defended the plea bargain said that the fact that Dery confessed and took responsibility for his actions should be taken into consideration. "In this context, his public statements and retirement from politics attest to his honesty," said the prosecutor.

The High Court justices noted in their ruling that it would have been expected that Dery would have corrected the prosecutor if he was planning to remain in politics. Dery told Justice Shmuel Herbst, the court’s president who was sentencing him, that he wished, in the meantime, to devote his time to public needs without getting involved in [political] battles, and to find a different way to continue to represent the people - even if not from the Knesset.

The High Court judges noted that based on this, the Magistrate’s Court ruled that Dery’s removal from public life was an “important consideration,” in giving him a more lenient sentence.

Justice Herbst wrote that “the accused, a public figure of many years’ standing, is now willingly distancing himself from public affairs. His wider considerations are unknown to me, but it seems that his life shows that he saw his role as a public representative as a mission and way of life. Now, with this case, he is giving it up on his own volition.

"This is not an easy sacrifice for someone who saw himself as an emissary of the public over the last decades, and it seems that the prosecution also hints that it regards this as part of the penalty the accused has imposed on himself.”

The sentence also noted that “anyone worried about the accused and his harm to public coffers, or the risk he poses [when involved] in financial dealings, can rest at ease knowing that due to his removal from the public arena, the accused will no longer deal with affairs of economic nature."

Supreme court President Hayut ruled that “these statements indicate that the court understood Dery’s commitment to leave politics as permanent. The Magistrate’s Court specifically emphasized that Dery’s retirement is a factor [working] in his favor when considering his sentence. The court could not imagine a scenario in which Dery returned – certainly not this soon – to a senior government post.”

Hayut’s deputy Uzi Fogelman wrote that Dery has made the tenuous connection between his presentation in court and reality rather clear. The judges also noted that the day after his sentencing, Dery appeared in public and declared that “he wasn’t going anywhere” and that he would continue serving the public, from the Knesset as well.

Dery’s misrepresentation also included a statement by his attorney, who said during the sentencing hearing that Dery's retirement would cause him a financial loss of millions of shekels. “The man resigned from the Knesset, which has been his livelihood for the last nine years, as a lawmaker and cabinet member. His resignation could cost him millions; he’ll have to search for a way to make a living now,” Dery's attorney claimed.

The High Court of Justice said that this too indicated that Dery was planning to depart from politics for a lengthy period, and that this was that the Magistrate Court's judge understood as well. During the High Court hearings on the petition against Dery's appointment, the judges asked Dery’s lawyer to explain his representation, or misrepresentation, in the lower court.

Justice Barak-Erez said that “no one there thought that he was leaving for a few months.” When Justice Alex Stein directly asked Dery's lawyer what Dery’s words in the lower court meant, he responded by saying that it was "a mistake." He admitted to having "contributed to a certain presentation regarding the duration of his [Dery's] retirement.”

Justice Yael Wilner said that the day after the sentence, Dery announced that in the next election, which would come soon, he would lead his party and probably be a minister.

“So, what did his statement mean? Everything is connected," his lawyer retorted, thereby confirming that they had deliberately, not mistakenly, deferred the question of turpitude until it became relevant.

"So, now we're there,” Willner responded.