Accusations Fly Between Netanyahu Ministers as Israeli Forces Evacuate Illegal Outpost

Bezalel Smotrich on Friday ordered a halt to the evacuation of an illegal West Bank outpost that was established overnight by Israeli settlers –after the demand was ignored by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who ordered the eviction "in contradiction to the coalition deals that form the basis for the government's existence."

Smotrich, who is both the finance minister and a minister in the defense ministry in charge of the coordinating government operations in the West Bank, requested the evacuation will not be carried out until a discussion involving him will be held next week. He accused Gallant for giving the order despite his directive and without consulting with him.

Five families currently reside in the Or Haim outpost which consists of temporary structures and was established overnight in memory of Rabbi Haim Druckman overnight on Friday. Druckman's grandson, Naveh Schindler was involved in the establishing of the outpost as well.

After Israeli security forces arrived at the outpost to prepare for its evacuation, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made an appeal to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant demanding to stop the evacuation.

In his message to Gallant, Ben-Gvir asked for a discussion to be held in the Knesset on the conduct of the West Bank's Civil Administration regarding this particular outpost, and regarding "discrimination between evacuating Jews and Arabs attempting to take land."

Open gallery view Settlers setting up an outpost dedicated to the late Rabbi Haim Druckman on Friday morning.

Ben-Gvir also said that "everyone must respect the rule of law, but an equal and uniform policy must be created. It's unacceptable that authorities at eh Civil Administration do not enforce the law when [Palestinians] build throughout Judea and Samaria, but only when Jews build. The Civil Administration selectively enforces the rules, and within hours seeks to evacuate and destroy [Jewish] outposts."

Far-right Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech was also present at the outpost and said that if Gallant won't stop the eviction he's "continuing the left's policies."

Earlier she posted on Twitter a call to "stop the eviction and leave these pioneering settlers in place." She continued to say that the hill on which the settlers were establishing outpost was extremely important and curbs the Palestinian Authority's systematic takeover of the area.

Open gallery view A sign posted at the entrance to the outpost Friday morning.

The founders of the outpost had recently raised 100,000 shekels ($29,337) for its establishment through crowdfunding. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government supports the establishment of such outposts, in contrast to the previous Bennett-Lapid government that usually ordered the immediate evacuation of the outposts.

The coalition agreements that Netanyahu's Likud negotiated over gave significant power to far-right parties that support settlement expansion in the West Bank. The most extensive change relates to the occupied territories. Netanyahu give unprecedented powers to Religious Zionism party chair Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit’s Itamar Ben-Gvir. A Religious Zionism cabinet minister in the Defense Ministry is to control the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the Civil Administration in the West Bank, with the authority to hire legal advisers dealing with these areas. And as national security minister, Ben-Gvir will not only have extensive powers over the Israel Police and its commissioner, but also direct control of the Border Police, which operates in the West Bank.

The late Druckman was one of the founders of the "Gush Emunim" movement, which worked to establish settlements in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. He died last month at the age of 90. Druckman was one of the most important rabbis and educators in the religious Zionism movement, and served as a Knesset member, deputy minister and head of conversions. He was also the recipient of the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement.