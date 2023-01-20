TikTok Rabbis and Bad Stand-up: What Goes on at a Seminar That Aims to Turn Young Jewish Women Religious
Reflections on a weekend getaway for secular young women, aimed at strengthening our Jewishness
Hadar Hazan
Hadar Hazan
Chaos reigned in the lobby of the Park Hotel in Netanya. “Do you smoke?” asked the pious young woman who was assigning rooms to the guests. “And what about Shabbat, do you observe it?” About 150 young women were milling around and I waited to find out who I was to share a room with over the weekend. “Another Tzubari?” the young woman asked one of the guests. “How many Yemenites do we have today?”
Comments
SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER
Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
Already signed up? LOG IN
In the News
Paid by IFCJ