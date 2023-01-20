Chaos reigned in the lobby of the Park Hotel in Netanya. “Do you smoke?” asked the pious young woman who was assigning rooms to the guests. “And what about Shabbat, do you observe it?” About 150 young women were milling around and I waited to find out who I was to share a room with over the weekend. “Another Tzubari?” the young woman asked one of the guests. “How many Yemenites do we have today?”