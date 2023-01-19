United Torah Judaism MK Slams High Court Calling It a 'Putin Dictatorship'

Israel Eichler, a Knesset member from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism faction, said on Thursday that the time had come for Israel’s High Court of Justice “to stop being a dictatorial government fighting against the democratic government of the people of Israel, which elected the Knesset.”

Speaking a day after the High Court of Justice ruled that interior and health minister Arye Dery could not serve in the cabinet due to his criminal past, Eichler told Army Radio that “from a moral standpoint, the High Court has no ability to demand that anyone obey its rulings when [the court] doesn’t obey the law.”

“No one appointed them to be the more reasonable person than the two million reasonable people who thought Dery should be able to be a cabinet minister,” Eichler quipped.

The court ruled that the appointment of Dery, the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, as interior and health minister was unreasonable in the extreme in light of his criminal past.

Dery spent two years in prison two decades ago on corruption charges and then last year was convicted of tax evasion in a plea agreement in which he told the court that he would be leaving politics for a considerable time.

Ten of the justices on the 11-judge panel based their decision on a mix of grounds including the purported unreasonableness of the appointment and that Dery had told the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, which approved the plea agreement on the tax charges, that he would be leaving political life.

Dery’s lawyer told the High Court of Justice that there had been a misunderstanding regarding his commitment to leave political life. Dery was a Knesset member in the opposition at the time.

Eichler also commented on the Netanyahu government’s plans to curb the power of the country’s judiciary, efforts that are being led by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

“The one violating and declaring war on the law is the judicial system. They’ve crossed the line and have justified Yariv Levin’s whole revolution,” Eichler said. “There’s a culture war here. There’s a slow occupation here that has taken 20 to 30 years. Today there’s total rule by a dictatorship like Putin and Lavrov’s,” a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“I and every ordinary citizen knew at the time that Dery was only resigning from the prior [Knesset] term alone. He said it and his lawyers said it,” Eichler said, “It was never stated that he would quit political life.”

Open gallery view Dery supported by his supporters in Jerusalem on January 19, 2023. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

When asked on Army Radio what the proper solution was to the current situation, Eichler said, “We will set the legal rules, and if some kind of law is required, there will be a law. It’s a chess game. We don’t want a war in the streets. We want a battle of minds and not a violent battle. The minds will sit and a solution will be found.”

In their decision, seven of the Supreme Court justices ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appointment of Dery to the cabinet was unreasonable in the extreme due to his multiple criminal convictions. The court ruled that the prime minister should exercise his authority to dismiss the Shas party leader.

Four justices based their decision on Dery’s declaration that he would not return to political life and could not claim the opposite in a subsequent court proceeding.

Breaking with the 10 other members of the panel, Justice Yosef Elron issued an opinion in which he said that Dery’s case should be referred to Justice Noam Solberg, the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, for a ruling on whether Dery’s tax offenses constituted moral turpitude, which would disqualify him from serving in the cabinet.