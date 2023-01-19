The Will of the People or the Will of the Prime Minister?

Israel’s democracy is a parliamentary democracy (unlike, say, America’s presidential democracy). In a parliamentary democracy, supreme power rests with parliament – that is, the elected legislature, which represents the people. In other words, in a parliamentary democracy, the primary rules governing the country’s way of life are determined (subject to any restrictions imposed by a constitution or Basic Laws) by the positions of a majority of parliament’s members.

This is also the main argument (and as far as I know, the only one) being made publicly in favor of a law allowing the Knesset to override Supreme Court rulings. This argument holds that if a court ruling contradicts the will of a majority of Knesset members, which reflects the will of a majority of the people, the Knesset’s will should take precedence over that ruling. To this end, an override law is needed that would enable a majority of Knesset members to overturn any ruling.

But in reality, Israel’s situation is different, primarily because here, the Knesset’s decisions don’t necessarily reflect the will of most of its members. This is mainly due to tight, effective coalition discipline. Thanks to this discipline, the governing coalition’s Knesset majority generally votes unanimously in favor of any government decision, even if it doesn’t reflect the true desires of all the Knesset members voting for it.

As the Supreme Court once put it, “as a rule, the cabinet controls the Knesset de facto.” Therefore, it’s definitely possible that a decision by the coalition majority might not represent the true desires of a majority of Knesset members, and also not the true desires of a majority of the people, but only the desires of a majority of the cabinet.

Here’s a hypothetical example. Let’s say the cabinet proposed legislation to enable someone to become a minister even if he was given a suspended sentence by a court, and the coalition majority in the Knesset voted unanimously to pass the law. Let’s also assume the court then overturns the appointment on the grounds that it is illegal, for some reason or another.

Finally, let’s assume the cabinet decides to reenact the law – thereby overriding the court’s ruling, as it would be authorized to do under the override law – and the coalition majority in the Knesset obeys the cabinet’s decision. Does that reenacted law truly reflect the desires of a majority of Knesset members, or of a majority of the people?

Not necessarily. It’s quite possible that a public opinion poll on this subject would find that a majority of the people doesn’t want someone under a suspended sentence to be appointed as a minister. In such a case, what justification would there be for a cabinet decision, made due to various political interests, to result in a court ruling being overridden, and thereby also to the legalization of an illegal decision?

And indeed, more than it is a parliamentary democracy, Israel is a coalitionary democracy. In such a democracy, even though there are theoretically three main branches of government, as required by the separation of powers doctrine, in practice, there are only two branches. One is the coalitionary branch, which is both the executive and the legislature, while the other is the judiciary.

This situation obviously increases the role the judiciary plays in the system of checks and balances that every democracy needs, and especially Israel, where this system is very deficient compared to other democracies. In fact, in the current situation, the judicial branch is the only body capable of exercising effective oversight of the coalitionary branch so that it doesn’t violate the law or the Basic Laws, doesn’t exceed the authority the people gave it and doesn’t abuse this authority. Consequently, it’s also clear that the override law, which would thwart judicial review of the coalitionary branch, would pave the way to legitimizing any arbitrary or corrupt act.

In reality, Israel’s situation is even worse than that. How? Just as the cabinet controls the Knesset, the prime minister controls the cabinet. As a result, any cabinet decision is usually (of course, there are always exceptions) the prime minister’s decision. Other ministers tend to support a prime minister’s proposals even if those proposals don’t reflect their own desires and refrain from wrangling with him. Indeed, it is truly unpleasant, and generally doesn’t pay, to oppose the prime minister.

First, this is because the prime minister is generally also the head of the ruling party and is therefore able to influence (if not determine) the political careers of any minister serving on behalf of that party. In addition, by virtue of his position, the prime minister can make it very hard, in various ways, for any minister to do his job.

Moreover, the Basic Law on the Government states that “a minister is responsible to the prime minister for the tasks for which the minister is responsible”; that the prime minister “is entitled to remove a minister from office,” or in other words, fire him at his own discretion; and that “the prime minister’s resignation is equivalent to the resignation of the cabinet.”

Therefore, it’s no wonder that ministers generally tend not to oppose a prime minister’s proposal even if it doesn’t reflect their own views, except in rare cases when the issue is particularly important to a certain minister. And even in that case, the minister opposing the prime minister will generally remain in the minority, so the prime minister’s position will pass by majority vote.

It’s therefore quite possible to have a Knesset decision passed by the coalition majority in accordance with the cabinet’s decision that not only doesn’t represent the true views of a majority of Knesset members, but doesn’t even represent the true views of a majority of cabinet members. Instead, it merely represents the prime minister’s position – in other words, the opinion of one man.

This position could be influenced by the prime minister’s own interests, political or otherwise, or dictated by pressure from a minority party in the governing coalition, especially one with the power to topple the government. Consequently, it’s quite possible that such a position could turn into a cabinet decision and even a Knesset law despite not reflecting the prevailing opinion in the country – or to put it another way, the will of the people.

An undeclared practice

This situation isn’t well enough known by the general public, since it’s an undeclared practice, a reality that’s not visible to the naked eye and isn’t comfortable to admit. Yet this situation is well-known to anyone familiar with the government’s work from the inside.

I know it because, in my former role as attorney general, I attended all cabinet meetings for almost eight years, under three different prime ministers – Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Shamir and Shimon Peres. And I know that other people familiar with the government’s work from up close share my views. Here, for instance, is what Prof. Shimon Shetreet of Hebrew University, who has studied the cabinet’s work and even served as a cabinet minister, wrote: “In practice, Israel’s cumulative experience since its establishment shows that the prime minister to a large extent has the power to run his government according to his own desires.”

Indeed, in some ways, the power an Israeli prime minister wields in our parliamentary system of government is even greater than the power the American president wields in a presidential system of government. This is partly because the U.S. president has to operate within the framework of a formal constitution, deal with two houses of Congress whose members are more independent than members of the Israeli Knesset and, of course, obey the rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court, with no possibility of deviating from them or overturning them through an override law.

The prime minister’s status as the person who generally dictates the government’s moves can be expressed in various contexts. For instance, it can be expressed even when he is still only prime minister-designate, through the coalition negotiations he conducts to form a new government.

Even at this stage, he may well determine – largely on his own, without any discussion or approval by his party’s authorized institutions – how the new government will look. This could include its policy on various issues; how portfolios will be divvied up among the ministers; the structure of the ministries, including splitting up certain ministries or transferring responsibility for certain issues from one ministry to another; the allocation of funding; and more.

Unique status

The prime minister’s unique status must be discussed in the public conversation about an override law. The main argument supporting such a law is that the will of the people, as expressed through the decisions of the people’s representatives in the Knesset, ought to trump the view of the justices. But in practice, a reenacted law that overturns a court ruling wouldn’t necessarily reflect the will of the people, or even the true will of a majority of Knesset members or a majority of cabinet members. It might only reflect the will of the prime minister.

If the prime minister accepts a ruling, he won’t submit a bill to override it to the cabinet and the ruling will stand. But if he wants to overturn the ruling for any reason, he’ll submit such a bill, and his proposal will usually be accepted, first by the cabinet and then by the coalition majority in the Knesset.

In other words, the override law will in general give the prime minister, by himself, the power to overturn any Supreme Court ruling as he pleases – not at the will of the people, but at the prime minister’s own will. Such a situation would befit a country with one-man rule, but it isn’t fitting for a parliamentary democracy. And in any event, it certainly undermines the argument that a democratic country needs an override law to carry out the people’s will.

The fact that no other democratic country in the world has an override law (with two exceptions involving countries whose circumstances are completely different from Israel’s) proves that the claim that democracy requires an override law is a ridiculous one.

Prof. Yitzhak Zamir is a former attorney general, a former Supreme Court justice and a former dean of Hebrew University’s law school.