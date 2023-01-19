Haaretz - back to home page
Six Israelis Arrested on Suspicion of Planning to Assassinate Person With Explosive Drone

The drone was first noticed by a passerby in Jaffa who alerted the police leading to an investigation and arrest

Josh Breiner
The armed drone found in Jaffa in December.
Police arrested six people belonging to a criminal organization from central Israel on suspicion of planning to assassinate a person in the Jaffa area using a drone with an explosive device attached to it, the police said on Thursday.

An investigation into the matter was opened in December, after a Filipino citizen who was riding his bicycle in Jaffa, noticed a drone with lights on resting on a low stone wall and saw an object below it that aroused his suspicion that it was an explosive device.

He turned to police officers who were there, and they called in forces who determined that it was indeed a powerful bomb, consisting of an explosive brick with a remote activation mechanism attached to it.

Two weeks later, the police arrested six suspects residents of Kfar Qasim and a resident of Tel Aviv-Jaffa on suspicion of involvement in the assassination attempt, in a house in Jaffa.

Two sets of drones were found in the house, and explosive devices and explosives were found near it. The prosecutor's office is expected to file charges against the suspects on Thursday.

