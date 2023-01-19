Shin Bet Officials Oppose Ben-Gvir’s Demand to Act Against Israeli Crime Organizations

Officials at Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency are adamantly objecting to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s demand that the agency be enlisted in the fight against organized crime – a demand which is also provided for in his coalition agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.

In private discussions recently, senior Shin Bet officials have claimed that deploying the means that the Shin Bet has at its disposal to address ordinary crime that does not involve national security would be against the law. It could also inflict significant harm on civilians, they have said.

Over the past year, the Shin Bet has become more involved in fighting crime with anti-Israeli nationalistic overtones as part of an effort by all of Israel’s security agencies to support the police.

The Shin Bet is currently involved in criminal investigations and in supporting the police in locating suspects and in combatting the trade in weapons. But Ben-Gvir, the leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, is demanding that the Shin Bet also play a more substantial role in addressing organized crime, particularly in Israel’s Arab community.

Last weekend two Israeli Arabs were killed in homicides, including a Negev resident who was hit by a stray bullet in the course of a brawl. Ben-Gvir then issued a press release in which he stated that he held consultations on Saturday night relating to “deploying the Shin Bet against crime families.”

Otzma Yehudit’s coalition agreement with Likud states that “the deployment of the Shin Bet in the area of nationalistic crime and crime organizations” would take place “in cooperation between the Prime Minister’s Office and the National Security Ministry.” The two parties also agreed that the government would direct the Shin Bet “to assist the Israel Police in fighting nationalistic crime, crime organizations and crime families” and that the government would fund a designated unit at the Shin Bet for that purpose.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Knesset in December. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Senior Shin Bet officials insisted that the law does not currently permit the Shin Bet to get involved in homicide investigations that don’t have a nationalistic-political component. The agency’s capabilities and authority are geared toward the fight against terrorism, they said, adding that they would object to Ben-Gvir’s demand.

Furthermore, they said, the law cannot distinguish between crime in the country’s Jewish community from that in the Arab community – and that in practice, it would involve the security agency in all aspects of crime in the country.

Since his appointment as agency director in 2021, Ronen Bar has widened the assistance that the agency provides to the police in fighting crime, and a Shin Bet division chief regularly attends meetings with the heads of the investigation division and the intelligence division of the police.

The Shin Bet has recently gotten involved in the investigation of break-ins at Israel Defense Force bases, even though the incidents are strictly criminal in nature without any nationalistic political overtones. And it was the Shin Bet that led an investigation into a break-in at a base at Sde Teiman in southern Israel, and that barred suspects from consulting their lawyers on the grounds that the thousands of bullets that were stolen from the base could end up in the hands of terrorist groups or be sold to Palestinians in the West Bank. The claim was made even though there was no indication that this was the case.

Open gallery view Shin Bet director Ronen Bar speaking at a conference at Reichman University in November. Credit: Moti Milrod

The Shin Bet was also involved in tracking down those responsible for what was described as shooting at “government institutions” including the home of a police major general and at police stations and in the case of explosives buried at the entrance to the Health Ministry offices in Nazareth. The agency has also been involved in the investigation of weapons smuggling over Israel’s borders.

In its response for this article, the Shin bet said that it acts only in accordance with the law and that its mission is “to foil terrorist threats, sabotage, subversive activity and espionage among Israeli Arabs.”

“In the past year, the Shin Bet has significantly stepped up its involvement in dealing with … terrorism, weapons and governance in the Arab sector in Israel, including activity on the seam between criminal and nationalistic [activity]. The Shin Bet will continue to act to thwart terrorism as a main aim and to assist the Israel Police within the limitations of the law and with judicial oversight,” the agency stated.