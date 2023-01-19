An Israeli court on Thursday convicted a pro-Netanyahu activist of extortion through threats directed against then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his family.

The defendant, Ilana Saporta Hania, was initially charged with possession of ammunition but that offense was eventually removed. An amended plea bargain was worked out with the prosecution in which she admitted to threatening to harm Bennett and his wife and son. The agreement doesn’t include a provision regarding her sentencing, which the Kfar Sava Magistrate's Court will decide on at a later date.

The prosecution is expected to ask that she be sentenced to actual jail time while her lawyers will likely ask that she do community service.

According to an amended indictment provided for in the plea agreement, in April of last year, Saporta Hania, who was a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, sent two letters threatening Bennett’s wife and son Yoni.

The first letter was sent to Ra’anana College, where Bennett’s wife, Gilat, periodically works. The envelope contained a 5.56 mm bullet and a note reading: “This is the bullet that will hit your soft-underbelly, Naftali Bennett, and in June will directly hit Yoni Bennett if you don’t resign.”

The second letter was sent to Prime Minister Bennett’s home in Ra’anana, a Tel Aviv suburb. It was addressed to Yoni Bennett, the prime minister’s 16-year-old son. A similar bullet was enclosed along with a note stating: “This is the bullet that will hit and monitor your Gilat, the swindler, or you, Naftali Bennett. Swindler, resign. Advice to you.”

Saporta, who is a 64-year-old retired nurse from Ashkelon, was very active on social media in her criticism of Bennett, whom she described as a murderer, traitor and swindler. Following one social media post, she was investigated in 2021, but the case was closed.

After her subsequent arrest, Netanyahu said that he condemns “all types of violence – against a prime minister or any other person.” If the allegations against Saporta are proven “her membership in Likud would be discontinued,” he stated.

At Thursday’s hearing, she expressed remorse for her actions and said that she never intended “to harm a hair on the head of the Bennett family,” as she put it. She also apologized for not confessing in her initial interrogation, saying that she had been pressured by many people not to confess.

Yaron Forer, the defendant’s lawyer, said that the plea agreement had been arrived at in consultation with the Bennett family and added that his client “understands the impropriety of her conduct and has also apologized to the Bennett family.”

Saporta allegedly wrote the letters at her business in Ashkelon, an orthopedic supply store. Footage from security cameras at the store shows her handling letters and bullets with either gloves or bags on her hands, in an effort not to leave fingerprints. Another primary piece of evidence was the opinion of a handwriting expert who said that the handwriting on the letters and her own “completely match.”

The indictment also notes that there is evidence that Saporta approached various individuals to verify Gilat Bennett’s work address before sending the first letter.