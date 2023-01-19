Palestinians: Israeli Forces Kill Two Islamic Jihad Members During West Bank Arrest Raid

Israeli forces killed two armed Palestinians in an overnight raid in the West Bank, according to Palestinian sources. Local sources have named one of the fatalities as Adham Jibareen, reportedly a senior member of Islamic Jihad in Jenin.

Palestinians sources in Jenin told Haaretz that Israeli troops entered the city of Jenin and the adjacent refugee camp to arrest a senior Islamic Jihad operative in the city, along with two of his sons.

Open gallery view Adham Jibareen

The sources said that there were exchanges of fire, during which two armed Palestinians were killed.