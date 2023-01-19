Haaretz - back to home page
Palestinians: Israeli Forces Kill Two Islamic Jihad Members During West Bank Arrest Raid

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Israeli soldiers are pictured in the Palestinian village of Kafr Dan in Jenin, in the West Bank on January 2, 2023.
Israeli soldiers are pictured in the Palestinian village of Kafr Dan in Jenin, in the West Bank on January 2, 2023.Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH - AFP
Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury

Israeli forces killed two armed Palestinians in an overnight raid in the West Bank, according to Palestinian sources. Local sources have named one of the fatalities as Adham Jibareen, reportedly a senior member of Islamic Jihad in Jenin.

Palestinians sources in Jenin told Haaretz that Israeli troops entered the city of Jenin and the adjacent refugee camp to arrest a senior Islamic Jihad operative in the city, along with two of his sons.

Adham Jibareen

The sources said that there were exchanges of fire, during which two armed Palestinians were killed.

