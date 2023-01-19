Netanyahu Gets a Political Crisis - and a Personal Message - From the High Court

Arye Dery actually called the score in advance – 10 to 1. He rightly foresaw that 10 of the 11 justices hearing the appeals against his appointment would instruct Benjamin Netanyahu to fire him, and that Justice Yosef Elron will remain in the minority opinion. This was the reason that in the days preceding the verdict’s publication, senior Shas figures made explicit threats, aimed at Netanyahu too: If Dery won’t be a minister, there will be no government. The prime minister and his partner understand well that they are now in a very tangled legal and political bind. To them, the verdict is an almost insurmountable obstacle. Or as a senior legal observer put it, “they locked them up on all sides, and threw the key down a well.” Those close to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara believe that once Dery is removed from the government table, no constitutional tricks, however creative, will bring him back there.

The justices cited two main reasons to disqualify Dery: The first is Dery’s repeat conviction of tax violations; the second is his false representation, in which he said that he intended to step down from power forever, which led Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court President Shmuel Herbst to approve the lenient plea arrangement with him. “Not only do these two causes not exclude each other, they support one another,” Justice Ofer Grosskopf wrote.

The deception was the cause seized upon by the conservative justices, whom Ayelet Shaked promoted to the bench, and whom even Yariv Levin finds acceptable. Therefore, even the harebrained notion of repealing the reasonability clause won’t extricate Dery from the eviction notice served to him. In fact, even Justice Elron did not rule that the appointment was acceptable, but stated that Netanyahu must turn to the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Justice Noam Sohlberg, to determine whether Dery is tainted with moral turpitude.

After the plea arrangement was reached, some around Dery pleaded with him not to tempt fate again, to give up membership in the Knesset and the government and to retain his position as the power figure in Shas and a key player in Israeli politics. “Run the party and the ministers from your private office, and meanwhile make a private living,” they told him. Dery chose to ignore the advice, which would have spared him and Netanyahu the current crisis. He wanted to stay close to power, to budgets, to appointments, to the sealed envelopes, to meetings with the heads of security agencies, to the incendiary, dramatic decisions.

In the coming days, government members and their lackeys in the media will likely cry out that the High Court has made a political decision, and that the justices seek to topple the government in order to thwart its plan to weaken the court. Here’s a blast from the past: In September 1993, Dery was forced to part with the position of interior minister in Yitzhak Rabin’s government. Two Supreme Court panels, headed by Court President Meir Shamgar and Deputy President Aharon Barak, ruled then that the prime minister must fire Dery and Shas-appointed Deputy Minister Rafael Pinhasi, due to indictments against them.

“The government must also serve as a setter of governmental conduct norms, and to act in a manner that engenders trust,” Shamgar ruled in the verdict, and Barak added: “Reasonability is not a physical or metaphysical term. Reasonability is not a mood. Reasonability is a normative term.” Esther Hayut’s verdict of Wednesday echoes the words of her predecessor 30 years ago.

[Back then,] Dery chose to spare himself the humiliating scene of getting fired. “The rule of law is a very fundamental value,” he wrote in his resignation letter, “but when a ruler, even the rule of law, paves its path with a steamroller of force and malice, it can be said of it that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Rabin was furious at the verdict. Haim Ramon said that when informed of it, the prime minister spoke of the deputy president of the court in words unfit for print. It wasn’t just the old score between the two men, opened [in 1977] when then-Attorney General Barak decided to indict Leah Rabin over her overseas bank account, forcing then-Prime Minister Rabin to resign, ending his first term as premier. In 1993, Rabin was at a historical crossroads and desperately needed Shas’s political support. Just five days after the verdict was handed down, Rabin and Yasser Arafat signed a declaration of principles between Israel and the PLO on the White House lawn. The next day, Shas quit the government.

Rabin saw the Dery-Pinhasi rule as a baseless and purist ruling that could thwart any critical diplomatic action, but not as a license to change the regime to suit his needs. Nor did Dery himself think so. One minister did declare that it’s unacceptable for the High Court to replace the Knesset and government, and the Shas leader’s defense attorney, Dan Avi-Yitzhak, projected that the ruling would lead to a curtailing of the High Court’s powers, but in practice nothing changed. Then-opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, by the way, asked Likud not to celebrate the dire blow to the government, so as not to offend Shas. Netanyahu always saw ahead.

This week Dery indicated that he would not resign voluntarily. By so doing, he rolled the live grenade back at the feet of the prime minister, who was quick to announce on Wednesday that he would act to correct the injustice done to his partner. People around Netanyahu looked into the possibility of holding a constructive no-confidence vote and establishing a new government, in which Dery would be alternate prime minister. It’s very hard to believe that this trick will pass the Baharav-Miara and High Court test, especially in light of Wednesday’s verdict. And even given that outlandish scenario, this is certainly not the preferred option of the suspicious Netanyahu, who has never appointed his own replacement save when the circumstances forced Benny Gantz on him. “If there’s anything that keeps him awake at night, it’s the possibility that Baharav-Miara will force him into incapacity because he’s trampling the conflict of interest arrangement,” a man intimately familiar with Netanyahu told Haaretz. This person believes that “He shudders at the very idea that he has a ready-made replacement, even if named Arye Dery.”

Regime revolution

Concurrent with efforts to solve the Dery upheaval, the coalition is expected to accelerate the advancement of the regime revolution it is effecting. It seems no coincidence that in this verdict as well, the justices have left themselves an opening to intervene in Basic Laws in extreme cases.

One of the people involved in the formation of the “reform” was asked this week what would happen if the High Court repealed the legislative package promoted by Netanyahu, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and Knesset constitution committee chairman Simcha Rothman, and ruled that the proposals collide head-on with the foundations of the democratic system. “There is an improvised explosive device against this possibility as well,” he replied. “Rapid legislation to reduce the Supreme Court Justices’ retirement age,” meaning the immediate impeachment of several justices, enabling the appointment of replacements loyal to the government.

This blitz is all aimed at one end: Extricating Netanyahu from his trial. The corruption cases against the prime minister may not be mentioned in the Dery verdict, but they hover over it. It seems no coincidence that some of the justices wrote, in one way or another, that “the voter’s verdict does not replace the court’s verdict, nor can it do so.” This is a message to Netanyahu: Even if his voters believe that the indictments are rigged, they cannot replace the judges through the ballot, and the trust placed in the prime minister by the public does not allow him to use his governmental power to flee justice.