Neighbors of Israel's Justice Minister Attack Protesters Outside His Home

Police detained for questioning on Thursday three residents of the central Israeli city of Modi'in, a father and his two sons, on suspicion of throwing eggs and attacking protesters outside the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

According to the police statement, the suspects lightly injured two protesters. The boys, who are 17 and 24 years old, live with their father close to Levin's house. Police suspect that they attacked several people protesting on the street.

Demonstrators announced that they are setting up a permanent protest camp in front of the justice minister's home, in opposition to his plan to weaken the justice system.

According to Yigal Rambam, one of the protesters, "Violence and incitement will not deter us. We will continue to protest every day in front of the home of the coup minister in Modi'in and go after the members of the criminal government as much as necessary."

Levin's controversial plan to overhaul the judicial system includes passing the override clause which will allow the government to pass laws that were disqualified by the high court, and changing the makeup of the committee for appointing judges which will give the government more control over the selection process.

Hundreds of lawyers, former judges and legal professionals demonstrated last Thursday outside of courts across Israel in opposition to the new government's plan to weaken the judicial system. As part of the protest, demonstrators working in the judicial system stopped their work symbolically for an hour.

Around 80,000 protested the new Israeli government’s slate of planned changes to the judiciary in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening with another mass protest planned this Saturday.