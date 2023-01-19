Israel's Jewish Fundamentalists Are in Power: A Conversation With Tomer Persico

Recently returned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ushered in the most right-wing and religious government in Israeli history. His coalition partners, especially those from the Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties, have promoted an agenda which could fundamentally alter numerous longstanding Israeli policies and even lead to friction with the Biden administration.

Israel's Jewish Fundamentalists are in Power. Here's What You Should Know Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Tomer Persico, a research fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute and a Senior Scholar at the UC Berkeley Center for Middle Eastern Studies studying contemporary religion and modern Jewish identity, joined Haaretz editor Amir Tibon on the Haaretz Weekly podcast. The two discussed why the coalition’s religious Zionist parties differ from the ultra-Orthodox in their zeal to remake Israeli society and why the nonreligious Netanyahu may have no choice but to allow them free rein to push the country in a theocratic direction.

Here are excerpts from the conversation, edited for length and clarity.

Benjamin Netanyahu is the longest serving Prime Minister in Israeli history. And he was in power for 12 years between 2009 and 2021. He lost power briefly for 18 months when we had Israel's short-lived government of change. And now he's back. Is this just one more Netanyahu government more of the same? Or are we looking at something different?

I don't think it's the same. I think it's very different. I mean, first of all, Netanyahu has always tried to add someone from the left or the center-left to his government, even as a fig leaf, a sort of token. And this time, there's nothing like that. Now, not only is there nothing like that, but the members of the coalition are hardcore religious parties.

Likud basically is only a half of the coalition. It's the largest party, but the amount of influence it has on where the coalition goes is limited. Alongside Likud we have only religious parties, we have the ultra-Orthodox parties and we have Religious Zionism, which is a very hardline, I would even say, in this context, fundamentalist religious party.

And the problem is that Netanyahu is totally dependent on these people, not only to maintain his coalition, but to further his aim of erasing the charges against him that in his ongoing trials, charges of bribery, etc.

So Netanyahu is totally dependent on these people. And again, we need to understand their mind frame, it is fundamentalist in a way that it sees history as a monolithic instance, like whatever Joshua did 3000 years ago in order to conquer the land of Israel is the basis of what we need to do today.

Now, for people who follow Israeli politics to some degree, like many of our listeners abroad, the involvement of ultra-Orthodox parties in an Israeli government is not such big news, but Religious Zionism is new. Who are they and what do they represent?

The ultra-Orthodox are fundamentalist in a way that what's most important for them is continuity and community. They want to act and be and live the way that their forefathers did and it's very important for them to maintain the wholeness, the homogeneity of their community.

Religious Zionism in its current incarnation is something different. They are more fundamentalist in the Christian sense, in the evangelical sense in which they hold that the truth or the complete truth is given to us from God in the words of the Bible. They carry a very literal understanding of the commandments. And they wish not only to care for their own community, which of course they do, but to change the whole makeup of the State of Israel. They intend to influence Israel in its very direction. That is their vision.

The Biden administration has taken a very weak and soft approach with this new Netanyahu government so far, but they have put down several red lines, and one of them seemed to be the issue of illegal outposts.

Yeah, that's right. I mean, basically, now that he has a solid government and can almost do anything he wants vis-a-vis the Israeli public, it's not that there won’t be demonstrations but he has the power. But when we turn to the international stage, yes, that's where the challenges will be.

And by the way, another thing that we need to keep an eye on is the Temple Mount.

I see that as a breaking point with this government because in a few months we'll have Passover. Religious, or extreme religious Jews have already handed Ben-Gvir, as the Minister of Police, a formal request to be able to sacrifice a lamb near or on the Temple Mount. And this is a complete, of course, breach of the status quo on the Temple Mount and surrounding the Temple Mount.

Now, these sorts of people have always been stopped by police on the way with the lamb in their hand. And what's going to happen this year, right? Will Ben-Gvir be able to curb his religious enthusiasm and tell these people no, or will he feel obligated, not only to God, but also to his constituency and actually allow this thing to happen? And if this thing happens, I believe there's almost no chance that violence will not arrive.