Israelis Shocked to Find Dildos Promoted on Major Supermarket Site

Online shoppers in Israel were surprised – and amused – to discover this week that searching for “goat cheese” on the website for supermarket chain Shufersal yielded some unexpected results, like “daring anal vibrator.”

Indeed, a daring choice. Searching for other products, like “canned olives,” “rocket [arugula] leaves” or “rechargeable light” also brought up a diverse selection of sex toys. You can already imagine the online clamor this caused; quite a few netizens took time off from their political debates to post a slew of puns and dad jokes.

"There's no fat percentage on the vibrator," one Twitter user wrote. "How's a person supposed to make a choice like this?"

A search for goat cheese, an offer for a 'daring anal vibrator'

But this story is more than just meme fodder; it shows how difficult and complex it truly it is to trawl the web, even when you don’t use major search engines like Google or Bing. Shufersal does indeed sell sex toys through its Be pharmacy chain, and there’s nothing wrong with featuring them on its site. At the same time, someone searching for arugula doesn’t want, and isn’t supposed to see, a “pocket rocket” in their results (not to mention the harrowing possibility of purchasing such a product by mistake).

The problem is taxonomy – and, fortunately, so is the solution. Taxonomy a word with its roots in Greek, means the branch of science concerned with classification. In computer science, it’s a method for organizing digital content using clear, logical categories and associating metadata with it. Take goat cheese, for example – its metadata might include the fact that it is a vegetarian, but not vegan, product; that it is related to other cheeses, or perhaps bread and wine; that it requires refrigeration and so on.

In Hebrew, canned, pitted olives are called 'beads.' They are not the only beads the chain offers, apparently.

The online shopper may not be interested in all this information, or even be aware of it. They want the name of the cheese, the name of the manufacturer – maybe another detail or two. But this taxonomic information is important. If there is enough of it for the product, the site’s search engine can use it to offer other products more appropriately.

A simple search on a website will only show results in accordance with each search term. If I look for “goat” I’ll find goat cheese, but also any other product that has goat in its name or description. This may be a good time to mention that the two-letter Hebrew word for “goat” is the same as the root of the word “daring.”

What happened when one shopper searched for 'Pro 20' yoghurt.

If I add taxonomy to a product, for example “food,” “generic product,” “pharmaceutical” and so on, I can give better definitions to the search engine. For example – anyone looking for food won’t get a pharmaceutical in the results. The site can also offer checkboxes near the search bar to prevent displaying certain items.

Taxonomy also lets us implement more advanced definitions: When it’s used correctly, a customer who has put some food items in their cart won’t be presented with pharmaceuticals, and if they are, those will be much lower down. The system will offer more complementary items, and fewer unsuitable ones – if someone is looking for a vegan schnitzel, they won’t be presented with a chicken option.

A search for Israeli food company 'Sugat' reveals options that don't seem to be made by the brand.

A judicious use of taxonomy can present customers with relevant products, enhance sales and avoid embarrassment, such as in the present case. Integrating taxonomy and personally-adapted searches is relatively easy, even for smaller, simpler websites. Shufersal’s website probably has such a system, but it may have malfunctioned or been turned off. It should be noted that shoppers had already alerted Shufersal to this problem two years ago.

Shufersal said in response: “This was a mistake in characterizing products, which led to erroneous search results. The issue is being addressed and we apologize to our customers for any unpleasantness.”