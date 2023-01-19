Israeli Migration Inspectors Arrest Two Toddlers Inside Nursery School

Israel's Migration inspectors arrested earlier this week two toddlers in a Tel Aviv preschool, in violation of the agreement between the Population and Migration Authority and the municipality not to arrest or detain children during school hours.

Haaretz heard from witnesses that the inspectors detained the toddlers’ mother, who is a Sri Lanka national staying in Israel illegally, on her way to collect her daughters from the preschool.

The inspectors came to the Unitaf center – an NGO operating preschools for migrant children in the city for the municipality – and did not wait outside as is customary in similar cases, but entered the preschool compound, according to one of the children’s caretakers.

They caused a panic among the staff, which also consists of foreigners staying in Israel.

"This conduct, in the name of upholding the law, tramples on the rights of children and their parents' dignity," Yael Geula, Unitaf director, said, adding that "the inspectors should have completed their work with respect for children's needs, allowing us to mediate the traumatic event and offer comfort.".

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai sent a letter to the director general of the Population Authority Tomer Moskowitz on Wednesday, a day after the incident. Haaretz has learned that municipal officials were surprised and angry at the Migration Authority’s policy change, as demonstrated in their arresting an eight-year-old boy last week during school hours, as well as by other recent incidents in the city.

The municipality requests that the Migration Authority refrain from arresting minors in schools and preschools. In response to last week's incident, the education administration head in the municipality, Shirly Rimon, instructed all school principals to inform her if the Migration Authority approaches a foreign student enrolled in their school.

Shira Abu of the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants told Haaretz that the Migration and Population Authority "has lost all restraint and continues to ride roughshod over its own commitment not to arrest children in schools.”

“It’s unacceptable that the Authority’s inspectors enter a nursery school and yank out a child who has done nothing wrong, and whose whole sin is that he was born and raised in Israel. It is unacceptable that nursery school children are subjected to such an arrest during their school day. Authority's criminal behavior of scarring innocent children who have done nothing wrong is not justifiable," Abu said.

The Population and Migration Authority stated in response that its “representatives act to enforce the law and we expect the state and municipal authorities to do the same. We emphasize that unlike the distortions that are reported deliberately by various officials, in these cases it’s the parents who are detained, not the children. Clearly the children must be united with their parents. As we’ve stated before, the inspectors don’t enter school facilities and any other claim is false information.”