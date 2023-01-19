Israel to Fully Reopen Kyiv Embassy for First Time Since Russian Invasion

Israel will fully reopen its embassy in Kyiv for the first time since Russia invaded nearly a year ago, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday, promising a complete return to normal operations "within 60 days.”

Israel's Foreign Ministry had announced last February that it was closing its Kyiv embassy and moving its remaining diplomats to Lviv amid fears of the impending Russian invasion. Several days later, the embassy was once again relocated – this time to Poland.

Despite multiple nations announcing the return of their envoys to Kyiv last May in the wake of Russia’s retreat from the city’s suburbs, Israel had said at the time that it did not have any plans for reestablishing its diplomatic mission on Ukrainian soil, citing concerns “regarding the safety of our diplomats.”

In June, the Foreign Ministry stated that it would temporarily reopen the embassy on an ad hoc basis, providing citizen services “two to three times a month” while remaining closed the rest of the time.

While announcing the full reopening of the embassy on Thursday, Cohen also offered condolences for the death of Ukraine's interior minister, who was killed in a helicopter crash outside Kyiv a day prior.

Open gallery view A general view of the site of a helicopter crash which killed Ukraine's interior minister in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/ REUTERS

Cohen additionally called on his Ukrainian counterpart to join the "fight against the Revolutionary Guards in a way that would encourage European countries to declare [the faction]... a terrorist organization."

Despite promising further humanitarian aid, the Israeli readout of the call – which took place a day after the New York Times reported that the U.S. is using a vast stockpile of American ammunition in Israel to supply Ukraine with artillery shells – notably avoided mentioning Kyiv’s repeated requests for Israeli arms.

Ukraine’s frustration at Israel’s position was apparent only hours before Cohen’s announcement, when its embassy in Tel Aviv tweeted that “Ukraine offers Israel [opportunities] to cooperate in any way, but so far without success.”

“The meaning of the fact is that the Russians are using Iranian drones against us – and tomorrow, they can use them against the Israeli population. Israel, we need your help!” the embassy said.

Following the call, the Ukrainian embassy in Tel Aviv wrote on Facebook that Cohen had “condemned the Russian aggression against Ukraine and confirmed Israel's plans to increase humanitarian assistance and aid in other areas.”

Israel has consistently declined Ukrainian requests for arms, citing its concern that alienating Moscow could endanger Israel’s freedom of action in Syria – where Russian forces have stood aside and allowed repeated strikes against Iranian targets – as well as the risk to Russia’s large Jewish community.

Earlier this month, Cohen, at a handover ceremony with former Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the Foreign Ministry, refused to comment on the Ukrainian demand for defensive weapons from Israel.

Open gallery view Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, then economy minister, in 2022. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

While he noted that "significant humanitarian assistance" to Ukraine will continue, he said that "on the Russia-Ukraine issue, we will do one thing for certain – speak less publicly.”

While Israel has not yet agreed to support Ukraine’s military, it is reportedly financing “strategic materials” worth millions of U.S. dollars to contribute to the Ukrainian war effort – and last also announced that it would supply Kyiv with 20 generators, public broadcaster Kan reported at the time. It has also provided a field hospital, body armor for first responders and planes of humanitarian supplies.

Following Wednesday’s New York Times report on the U.S. ammunition stockpile in Israel, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov said Moscow was “looking into this issue, and will reach out to our Israeli counterparts through our channels to discuss the subject.”

“We are very mindful of all Israeli concerns in the area of security, not just now, but over many years. And, of course, we expect reciprocity in this regard from our Israeli partners,” he was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency Tass.