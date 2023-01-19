Haaretz - back to home page
U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan Meeting With Netanyahu in Israel

Sullivan's visit is intended to refresh relations with Israel's new government against the backdrop of the extreme positions of its senior officials

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.Credit: Andrew Harnik /AP
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with Israeli diplomatic-security officials on Thursday morning, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

After landing in Israel on Wednesday for his first visit since the formation of the new government, Sullivan met with President Isaac Herzog. They discussed the U.S.-Israel partnership and ways to deepen the countries' cooperation.

"President Biden sends you his personal best wishes," Sullivan told President Herzog.

The visit, which has been a somewhat low profile affair so far, is intended to refresh relations with Israel's new government against the backdrop of the extreme positions of its senior officials.

In addition, the visit was held in an attempt to promote a series of key issues including the policy on the Iranian nuclear issue following the collapse of the agreements, Netanyahu's efforts to promote a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, preparations for the visit to Israel of American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the coming weeks, and the Negev Summit in Morocco with the participation of the foreign ministers of the signatories to the Abraham Accords.

