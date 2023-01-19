Ben-Gvir Orders Israel Police to Prevent Celebrations for Release of Security Prisoner

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered on Thursday extensive police forces to be stationed in the area of the northern Arab village of Ara ahead of the release of security prisoner Maher Younis in order to prevent celebrations in honor of his release.

Around thirty family members are currently waiting for Younis, who served 40 years in Israeli prison. Younis and his cousin Karim, who was released from prison two weeks ago, kidnapped and murdered the soldier Avi Bromberg in 1980.

The National Security Minister's Office said that Ben-Gvir "directed the police to act decisively and resolutely against terrorism and support for terrorism" and that in a ministry meeting it was agreed that "the waving of terrorist flags, chants that the terrorist is a hero, and displays of murderers are illegal measures and the police were instructed to stop them and to disperse them [the crowd] immediately if they break out."

Younis' cousin, Nadim, was summoned on Wednesday by the police following the reception held at the family's home for Karim, who was released from prison at the beginning of January after also serving a 40-year prison sentence. According to police sources, Nadim was detained for a few hours to testify following the incident in preparation for the planned reception for Maher.

Following Karim's release, a series of events were held near his home in Ara, with the participation of public representatives in Arab society and the Palestinian Authority, which included waving of Palestinian flags.

Nadim told Haaretz on Wednesday that in conversation with the police he was warned not to repeat the same scenes.

"It is clear that there is great pressure on the police in this regard. Even last week they followed everything and tomorrow they will too. We cannot control people's emotions, but as far as the family is concerned there is no intention of confronting anyone," Nadim said.

At the direction of the National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the police placed large forces on Wednesday around the house of Maher's nephew in the village of Arara, where he is expected to live, in order to prevent celebrations in honor of his release.

Large police forces arrived at the house on Wednesday, and the commander of the force spoke with family members and inquired about what they were planning to do at the reception.

Maher's brother, Nader, told Haaretz that it was a show of force. "Why do you need a massive entry with so many forces and sirens as if it were a break-in to a compound where armed men are staying?" he wondered.

According to Ben-Gvir "the police did not allow the establishment of tents supporting terrorism, waving of PLO and Fatah flags in the streets, martyr displays or a gathering of supporters of terrorism. Hopefully the police will continue to control the incident and the terrorist will only receive hugs inside the house until we pass a law that allows for him to be sent to Syria."