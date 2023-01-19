Arye Dery's Political Future Is Hanging by a Thread. Here's What Could Happen Next

Wednesday’s ruling by Israel’s High Court of Justice ordering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to use his authority to remove Arye Dery as interior minister and health minister due to his criminal past leaves Netanyahu with several possible options.

Netanyahu removes Dery from the cabinet

Prior to the court’s actual ruling, officials in Netanyahu’s Likud party acknowledged that the prime minister would be expected to comply with a High Court order requiring him to dismiss Dery, the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party. If Netanyahu now does that, it’s highly doubtful that Dery could later return as a cabinet minister.

Initially, sources in the government coalition said that if Dery’s appointment as minister was disqualified by the court, it would be on the grounds that it was unreasonable in the extreme. In such a case, it was thought, the Knesset would pass a law eliminating the reasonableness court standard, after which Dery would be reappointed to the cabinet a short time later. But five of the justices on the 11-justice panel cited additional grounds to disqualify the Shas party leader as minister – notably the legal concept of estoppel. That bars a person from claiming one thing in court and then in another court proceeding arguing the opposite.

Open gallery view High Court hearing on disqualifying Arye Dery as minister, in January. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Last year, Dery was convicted on tax evasion charges, in a plea agreement for which he received a suspended sentence. He told the court at the time that he would withdraw from politics, a statement that his lawyer later told the High Court was misinterpreted to mean that he wouldn’t be involved in politics for many years. Justices Daphne Barak-Erez, David Mintz, Alex Stein and Ofer Grosskopf ruled that in light of his explicit statement in court regarding his retirement from politics, Dery could not claim less than a year later that he can serve in a senior cabinet post.

Two senior legal sources told Haaretz that they concur with the view that the estoppel doctrine bars Dery’s appointment to the cabinet. One of the sources added that his reappointment would only be possible if the government took the exceptional step of passing legislation depriving the court of jurisdiction over cabinet appointments on any grounds. “That would be a doomsday weapon,” the source said.

Netanyahu dismisses Dery and appoints him as alternate prime minister

In light of the hurdles that the government would face in reappointing Dery as a cabinet minister, another possibility is that he would be appointed as alternate prime minister. Legal experts are divided in their views on whether the estoppel doctrine would also bar such a move. If this route were to be pursued, the issue would have to be settled by the court.

Open gallery view Demonstration in front of the Supreme Court against the appointment of Dery as minister, in January. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The Basic Law on the Government, one of a number of quasi-constitutional laws that the Knesset has passed in the absence of a formal constitution, bars a prime minister or alternative prime minister from serving for following a final conviction for an offense involving moral turpitude. In last year’s Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court conviction of Dery on tax offenses, no ruling was made on whether his acts constituted moral turpitude since he announced that he was resigning from the Knesset.

Dery’s appointment as alternate prime minister would also require the Knesset to pass what is called a constructive motion of no-confidence in the current government, after which a new government would be immediately appointed with Dery as alternative prime minister. In the past, Netanyahu opposed such a move when it was suggested by the Dery camp.

Netanyahu disregards the High Court ruling

The prime minister could take the extreme step of refusing to comply with the High Court’s decision. In such a scenario, it’s not clear what would happen, because there is no prior precedent in Israeli law for such a constitutional crisis. The only prior somewhat similar case involved Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein’s refusal in 2020 to hold a Knesset vote on his replacement as speaker after the High Court ordered that a vote be held. The court then deputized the longest-serving Knesset member at the time, Amir Peretz, to preside over the vote.