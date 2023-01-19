AG Tells Netanyahu to Dismiss Loyalist Dery After High Court Ruling

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara sent a letter on Wednesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telling him that he must fire minister Arye Dery after a landmark High Court ruling disqualified him from serving in ministerial positions.

Israel's High Court decided in a bombshell ruling on Wednesday to bar Netanyahu's ally and Shas chair from serving as a minister, following his criminal conviction last year and subsequent suspended sentence.

Ten of 11 justices ruled against Dery's appointment, with Justice Yosef Elron being the only one believing that the appointment should be conditioned on the ruling of the chairman of the Central Election Commission (Chief Justice Solberg) that Dery was not charged with moral turpitude.

Despite his conviction, Dery had been appointed health and interior minister by Netanyahu, who formed the current far-right Israeli government in late December.

In her decision, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut stated that "this is a person who has been convicted three times of offenses throughout his life, and he violated his duty to serve the public loyally and lawfully while serving in senior public positions."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not entitled to ignore the "accumulation of serious corruption offenses," Hayut continued, adding that "Having Dery in charge of two of the most important ministries in the government damages the image and reputation of the country's legal system and contradicts principles of ethical conduct and legality."