Netanyahu Will Pay the Price for Dery's Sins

For a good quarter century now, Arye Dery has been shaking up Israel’s political and legal systems, as well as the country’s citizens. It started with the Bar-On Hebron affair in 1997 and the investigation into Dery, followed by his conviction on bribery offenses, his jail term, his release and his return to the head of the Shas party and to government, and continued with his most recent conviction a year ago, the false pretense he presented to the judge in the Magistrate's Court (judicial estoppel), his evasion of a ruling of moral turpitude and the law passed in an expedited process specifically to address his criminal record on the eve of the new government’s formation.