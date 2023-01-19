Analysis |
Netanyahu Gets a Political Crisis - and a Personal Message - From the High Court
By insisting he will not resign his ministry, Arye Dery has rolled a live grenade at the feet of the prime minister
Arye Dery actually called the score in advance – 10 to 1. He rightly foresaw that 10 of the 11 justices hearing the appeals against his appointment would instruct Benjamin Netanyahu to fire him, and that Justice Yosef Elron will remain in the minority opinion.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER
Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
Already signed up? LOG IN
In the News
Paid by IFCJ