Will Netanyahu Be the Prime Minister Who Legalized Racism in Israel?

At twelve minutes to midnight on December 21, Benjamin Netanyahu announced he had formed a government. The next day, the Israeli public found out about one of the main coalition agreements between Netanyahu’s Likud and Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

It stipulates that racist incitement will no longer be grounds for disqualifying a candidate from sitting in the Knesset.

The law (with constitutional status) that this agreement seeks to overturn stipulates that candidates and parties cannot participate in elections "should there be explicitly or implicitly in the goals or actions of the [party], or the actions of the person, including his expressions… incitement to racism.”

It recognizes the simple fact that lawmakers, as elected representatives of the nation, are supposed to be held to a higher standard than the public. This Basic Law makes it an obvious, unquestionable fact that the doors of parliament should be firmly closed to any and all people who have proven themselves to be racists.

Days later, more details about the coalition agreement emerged. These related to amending Israel's law banning discrimination in public spaces and for commercial services.

The initial law was passed in 2000, barely over two decades ago, and the journey to its passage was arduous. There had been many cases of discrimination against Ethiopian Jews – including being barred entrance to dance clubs, swimming pools and more – just because of the color of their skin. The media sometimes call it the "Selection Law” as it was partly triggered by the practice of racist discrimination in who was allowed to enter nightclubs.

This law – the Law Prohibiting Discrimination in Products, Services and Entry to Entertainment Places and Public Places – is the only thing guaranteeing equal access to commercial and medical services. The coalition proposal now gives a green light to imagine separate entrances, segregated services and a two or three class medical system.

Netanyahu’s bargaining to establish a coalition raises some difficult questions about what kind of government we want to have and are comfortable with, what kind of state we want to live in and what kind of country we want to leave for our kids. And in the most immediate terms, it also asks exactly what message Netanyahu is trying to send.

This is, after all, is the politician who keeps telling us that he was and is going to be “the prime minister of every group in Israel.” What is he saying now to the Ethiopians, immigrants from the former Soviet Union, Mizrahi Jews and Arabs of Israel? What does he have to offer these groups, who are suffering daily from racism and discrimination?

Open gallery view Protest by Israelis of Ethiopian descent against police brutality with photos of members of the community killed by police gunfire, in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square Credit: Moti Milrod

The issue here is not only about paving the way to the Knesset and the cabinet for his extremist coalition partners. That’s too easy an evasion of responsibility. No, this is a conscious and concerted attack on an Israeli society that has struggled for decades to become an open and inclusive one, despite all its conflicts.

A new society is now in the making, one in which every racist can act according to their beliefs and claim that their discrimination is state-sanctioned: Do they not, after all, act under the protection of the law?

Israel is far from being a post-racist country, if such a thing exists. But it is an incredibly diverse country. As a Jewish state, we should not tolerate racist incitement; beyond our historical experiences, we know that racism is a poison that eats away at open, democratic societies. It affects the chances for success of minority children, reaffirms structures of biased power and is in itself a form of violence.

Open gallery view Protest by members of the Ethiopian Israeli community against racist discrimination and police brutality Credit: Moti Milrod

In Israel’s Declaration of Independence, it is written that the State of Israel "will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex." Do these words really mean nothing today? Does Netanyahu really want to take the State of Israel backward, and pour decades of struggles and successes in the eradication of racism down the drain?

We can only hope that Netanyahu understands that he is also endangering what was built with the Abraham Accords. It was a promise for the Middle East to develop and grow together, but this, too, he is willing to sacrifice. Is it not too dangerous to further alienate our allies abroad? Is holding on to power worth this?

As a Jew I feel disoriented. As an Ethiopian, I am outraged. As a woman and a mother, I am sad to understand that we will apparently have to fight again and again for the very basic rights of freedom and equality, both for us and our children. As a citizen, I am afraid that our incoming government no longer feels bound by any kind of political decency, or the basic social contract that should serve as the foundation to every and any democratic state.

I am asking Netanyahu to stop this deadly dance and try to put himself in the shoes of the Ethiopians, the Mizrahi Jews, the Jews from the former Soviet Union as well as of the various Arab communities suffering from racism and discrimination. Mr. Netanyahu, do not let yourself be remembered as the prime minister of legalized racism.

Roni (Fantanesh) Malkai is an activist and lawyer, chair of the 'Beam of Light' commission of the Ministry of Energy and the Israeli Electric Company and a frequent contributor to Israeli newspapers. She was formerly the former spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Affairs, a journalist and news anchor at Channel 10. Twitter: @Roni_Malkai