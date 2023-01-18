U.S. Using Stockpile in Israel to Supply Weapons to Ukraine

The U.S. is using a vast stockpile of American ammunition in Israel to supply Ukraine with artillery shells in its war with Russia, the New York Times reported on Wednesday citing Israeli sources.

Despite consistently declining to arm Ukraine against Russian forces, Israel is currently serving as a staging area for American military support for Kyiv, which has been fighting a defensive war against the Russian Federation since last February.

Hard-pressed to keep up a steady supply of artillery shells for the beleaguered Eastern European nation, the United States turned to Jerusalem last year to request that Israel allow the Pentagon to begin shipping ammunition from its local strategic reserves, The New York Times said.

The reserves, established after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, are meant to supply U.S. forces in the Middle East as well as to provide emergency military resupply to Israel in times of conflict.

According to an Israeli official who spoke to The Times, the plan was proposed to then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and was subsequently approved by former Prime Minister Yair Lapid after receiving the endorsement of defense officials wary of alienating their country’s closest strategic partner.

Despite its acquiescence to the American request, which saw Israel join fellow U.S. ally Korea in allowing the U.S. to dip into locally cached military supplies, Israel’s largely hands-off approach to the conflict had not changed, an IDF spokesman told The Times.

“Based on a U.S. request, certain equipment was transferred to the U.S. D.O.D. from its stockpiles,” the IDF stated.

Asked about the report, a Ukrainian military source told Haaretz that “this morning is the first time I've heard about it, but the New York Times is a very reliable source.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country will become a “‘big Israel' with its own face” – indicating that his country intends to emulate the Israeli security state in the wake of Russia’s invasion – and has repeatedly called on Jerusalem to supply his forces with weapons, especially missile defense systems.

Israel has consistently declined such requests, citing its concern that alienating Moscow could endanger Israel’s freedom of action in Syria –where Russian forces have stood aside and allowed repeated strikes against Iranian targets – as well as the risk to Russia’s large Jewish community.

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian President now serving as Deputy Chairman of the country’s Security Council, has warned Israel that supplying military equipment to Ukraine would "destroy the political relations between the two countries.”

In the wake of Medvedev’s threat, a poll conducted by national broadcaster Kan found that 41 percent of Israelis opposed arming Ukraine while 21 percent supported such a move and 38 percent were unsure.

While Israel has not yet agreed to support Ukraine’s military, it is reportedly financing “strategic materials” worth millions of U.S. dollars to contribute to the Ukrainian war effort – and last also announced that it would supply Kyiv with 20 generators, Kan reported at the time. It has also provided a field hospital, body armor for first responders and planeloads of humanitarian supplies.

Noting that Ukrainian drones have been repeatedly used to carry out such strikes, Zelenskyy told Haaretz’s Democracy Conference in October that Moscow’s military cooperation with Tehran will likely result in Russia assisting Iran with the development of its nuclear program and that Israel could have prevented the two countries’ burgeoning alliance.

In a prerecorded video message, the Ukrainian leader said that Iran’s sale of suicide drones and provision of military instructors to Russian forces operating in his country would not have been possible without Israel’s decision to stay neutral in the conflict.

“In eight months of full-scale war, Russia has used almost 4,500 missiles against us. And their stock of missiles is dwindling. This is why Russia went looking for affordable weapons in other countries to continue its terror. It found them in Iran,” Zelenskyy said at the time, adding that Ukrainian intelligence estimates that Russia ordered some 2,000 Shahed drones from Tehran.

In a public appeal to the Israeli government published online in late October, over 100 Ukrainian Jews – including community leaders, academics, lawmakers and rabbis – complained that Israel has stood on the sidelines while “tens of thousands of Jews were forced to leave” and “objects of Jewish public infrastructure [were] destroyed and damaged throughout the country.”

Earlier this month, newly appointed Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, at a handover ceremony with former Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the Foreign Ministry, refused to comment on the Ukrainian demand for defensive weapons from Israel.

While he noted that "significant humanitarian assistance" to Ukraine will continue, he said that "on the Russia-Ukraine issue, we will do one thing for certain – speak less publicly."