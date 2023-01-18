Amid Concerns Over Far-right Coalition, U.S. National Security Advisor Visits Israel

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to begin his visit to Israel on Wednesday, the first from a Biden administration official since Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition assumed power.

Sullivan, whose visit has been in the works for several weeks, arrives amid significant concerns and international attention devoted to the new Israeli coalition — both concerning the radical nature of Netanyahu’s key extremist allies, as well as the unprecedented push to reform Israel’s judiciary and potentially forever altering Israel’s democracy.

The Biden administration, however, has taken a passive track where it will focus its criticisms on matters that it says may potentially harm the two-state solution — namely issues like settlement expansion, annexation and the Temple Mount status quo. Other issues of domestic concern, such as matters relating to Israel’s democracy or attempts to redefine who is a Jew, have been met with docile platitudes.

Sullivan previously noted that the U.S. will “continue to support the two-state solution, and we will oppose policies and practices that undermine the viability of the two-state solution or that cut hard against the historic status quo in Jerusalem," adding "I will be clear and direct on those points.”

During his visit, Sullivan is expected to meet with Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, along with other senior Israeli officials.

Among these officials includes Tzachi Hanegbi, who replaced Eyal Hulata as Sullivan's Israeli counterpart. Sullivan and Hulata developed a strong working relationship during Hulata's year-and-a-half tenure, which largely helped Sullivan develop a reputation among Israeli officials as the "good cop" in Washington on matters concerning Israeli security.

Hanegbi previously stated that he believes Netanyahu would order a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities if the U.S. failed to take action amid failure to reach a new nuclear deal. Since Hanegbi’s comments, along with Netanyahu’s rhetoric concerning Iran (recently voiced at an AIPAC summit attended by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Congressional leadership from both sides of the aisle), Sullivan noted Netanyahu’s approach is not new.

“I think that has been his pretty consistent position for many years now. In fact, he came to the well of the U.S. Congress to enunciate that position quite famously. And so, I don't think there's any surprise in the fact that he doesn't like and has never liked the JCPOA,” Sullivan said earlier this month.

“We've made clear that our priority right now is not the JCPOA, that this is not the moment or the context to place priority on that,” he continued, noting that the U.S. administration remains committed to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Sullivan added that “diplomacy is the best way to do that in the right context,” backing by international unity and pressure, including increased sanctions.

“We'll have the opportunity to engage deeply with the new Israeli government on the threat posed by Iran. And I think we share the same fundamental objectives. And we will work through any differences we have on tactics the same way that we have over the course of the past two years,” he said.

Beyond Iran, both the U.S. and Israel will attempt to use Sullivan’s visit to highlight the shared attempts to push forward Israel’s regional integration — an issue that the Biden administration has increasingly shifted its Israel policy toward and away from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Sullivan’s visit comes shortly after the Negev Forum, where 150 diplomats and officials from the U.S. and Israel (as well as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Morocco) convened in Abu Dhabi for the first time since last year's Negev Summit established working groups to build upon normalization.

State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, who led the U.S. delegation, noted following the summit, that it was the largest meeting between Israel and Arab states since the 1991 Madrid Conference. While neither Jordan nor the Palestinians were represented at the forum, U.S. officials have stressed that regional integration is meant to advance Palestinian issues instead of bypassing them.

The forum was immediately followed by a Congressional delegation from the Senate Abraham Accords Congressional Caucus to the participating countries in the original normalization pacts. Sen. Jacky Rosen, the pro-Israel Democrat stalwart and leader of the trip, notably requested that representatives from the far-right parties in Netanyahu’s coalition not be included in any meetings, highlighting the delicate state of affairs.

Despite Rosen’s request and the growing international consternation, U.S. officials have stressed they will engage with the Netanyahu coalition based on policy and not personality, and that they view Netanyahu as their main interlocutor. Sullivan’s visit is expected to be shortly followed by a similar visit from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, setting the stage for a potential visit to Washington from Netanyahu in the coming months.