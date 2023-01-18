There's a Time Bomb Now Ticking on Netanyahu's Desk

Ten Israeli High Court justices have drastically shortened the timeline of Israel’s impending constitutional crisis, and potentially thrown Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition dramatically off-course less than three weeks after its inauguration.

By ruling against the appointment of Shas leader and Deputy Prime Minister Arye Dery, the judges have turned what was already the most controversial issue facing the new government – its plans to weaken the power of the Supreme Court – into a time-bomb ticking away on Netanyahu’s desk. He has few courses of action open to him now, and none of them are simple.

Some of his coalition partners have already called upon him to ignore the High Court ruling. Such a step would be all but unthinkable. In the past, prime ministers from across the political spectrum have railed against the decisions of the unelected judges, but never so much as breathed the suggestion that they would defy them. Netanyahu now has to either fire Dery or accept his resignation. Not doing so would be the end of any semblance of the rule of law in Israel.

A more likely course would be to accept the court’s ruling (under protest) and act quickly to steamroll through the laws already proposed by his Justice Minister Yariv Levin to prevent the High Court from intervening in the government’s decisions. But that won’t be simple either. It would be very difficult to pass an override clause for a decision that has already been made.

Removing the reasonableness standard, which was used by some of the judges to disqualify Dery’s appointment, also would do little to help, considering some of the judges also based their ruling on the “estoppel” argument – that Dery himself, by resigning from the Knesset last year, had accepted that he was no longer fit to serve as a minister.

Even the High Court's sole dissenting judge, Yosef Elron, has placed an obstacle in Dery’s road to return. He ruled that whether or not Dery is suited to serve as a minister is up to the chairman of the Central Election Commission – another Supreme Court judge.

Any route for the government to legislate its way out of this is complex and precarious. It would mean doubling down on the “reforms” already proposed by Levin and expanding them. And it would force Netanyahu to commit to a showdown with the courts, which he has so far tried to avoid.

But Netanyahu has to worry about his coalition as well. First and foremost, he must worry about Shas, with its 11 Knesset members. Dery is no mere party leader, one who is easily replaced at the cabinet table. He is the one and only undisputed leader of the party. His position is so supreme that no one even questioned his bizarre decision to hold two portfolios – the health and interior ministries. Dery and Netanyahu are usually closely coordinated, but Dery now expects Netanyahu to solve his problem, and may not be willing to give him time to work things out.

And then there are the other members of the coalition, who were already anxious to push through legislation to weaken the High Court it so loathes, and are now even more enraged. Many of them already harbored suspicions that Netanyahu has only been paying lip service to the “reform” while only actually caring about his own legal predicaments; if the prime minister now accepts the ruling and doesn’t respond with a blitz of legislation, those suspicions will intensify.

More than anything, Netanyahu hates having to make decisions. His instinct is always to play for time. Now he is stuck between his coalition partners and the High Court justices. Twenty days after returning to office, his time is already running out.