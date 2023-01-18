Palestinians Report Clashes With Israeli Army After Jewish Worshippers Enter Joseph’s Tomb

Palestinian sources say that there have been clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus early Wednesday, following the arrival of Jewish worshippers at nearby Joseph’s Tomb.

According to the report, Israeli troops entered the city to conduct arrest operations and firefights broke out at several locations. The Lion’s Den organization announced that some of its activists had opened fire at Israel soldiers.

In addition, there were clashes between Palestinians and soldiers at several other locations in Nablus, when locals threw firebombs and rocks at troops.