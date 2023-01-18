Opposition Leader Yair Lapid Vows to Show Up to Next Anti-gov't Protest

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid posted a video Wednesday encouraging the public to attend the third round of anti-government protests planned for Saturday around the country, vowing "I will come too" after not attending the previous rounds.

"Saturday night, a demonstration, we are putting a stop to the madness and fighting for the country," Lapid said in the video posted to Twitter. "Let's defend our beloved country from the destruction of democracy."

His announcement comes on the heels of a dramatic High Court decision barring Shas party leader Arye Dery from becoming a government minister, potentially putting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in jeopardy.

The organizer's behind the massive protests in Tel Aviv, which saw tens of thousands in attendance, thanked Lapid and called on "all party leaders to come this Saturday and lead the march."

Lapid did not attend last week's demonstration after organizers of the protest refused to allow the former prime minister to speak. Lapid stated that he and MK Benny Gantz had agreed not to attend the protest, though the former defense minister eventually announced he would take part in the event.

Sources within the opposition originally said they had decided to respect the request of the event organizers, who made it clear that they want the demonstration to take place without any political to party affiliation, but that agreement is most likely no longer in place.