'Netanyahu Knows There Will Be No Gov't' if Dery Disqualified, Shas Minister Warns

On Tuesday, senior coalition officials said Dery will ultimately step down from his ministerial position if the High Court disqualifies his appointment, despite his earlier declarations that he would not quit

Arye Dery (center) and Yaakov Margi (left), earlier this year.
Arye Dery (center) and Yaakov Margi (left), earlier this year.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Israel's Welfare Minister, Yaakov Margi of Shas, warned on Wednesday that if the High Court disqualifies his party leader Arye Dery from ministerial posts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "knows there will be no government."

"If the court disqualifies him, the prime minister will have to decide what to do," Margi told Kan Radio. "We have said all along that there is no reason for Arye Dery not to serve as a senior minister in Israel."

On Tuesday, senior coalition officials said Dery will ultimately step down from his ministerial position if the High Court disqualifies his appointment, despite his earlier declarations that he would not quit.

Dery had told several of his close associates on Sunday during a Shas faction meeting that he didn’t intend to step down, even if the justices rule his appointment as unreasonable, stemming from his suspended sentence for tax offenses last February. He told them that the ruling was “Netanyahu’s problem,” meaning that the prime minister would need to dismiss him if the justices rule against Dery.

But political sources insisted that Dery’s remarks at the faction meeting were not a statement of intention. “The remarks were intended as a threat to the High Court justices before they make their decision,” said one source, insisting that Dery did intend to step down of his own accord.

Earlier this month, Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara informed the High Court that she opposes appointing Arye Dery as minister due to his convictions of tax evasions.

The attorney general's decision comes after it was reported that she would find it difficult to defend some of the new government's proposed bills and cabinet decisions, and following court petitions challenging what has been dubbed the Dery law – which would allow the Shas leader to be appointed as a government minister despite his criminal record.

In his response to the petitions, Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed "there is no way to bring about governmental stability without his appointment," calling Dery "an anchor of experience, wisdom and responsibility."

