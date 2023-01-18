Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Monday that the protests in Tel Aviv over the weekend against his government’s planned overhaul of the judicial system were financed with “foreign money.”

“The intimidation is the same intimidation, the plaza is the same plaza, the organizations are the same organizations. There is nothing new under the money – it’s foreign money,” the prime minister told a meeting of his Likud faction.

However, an examination by Haaretz shows that Netanyahu’s allegations aren’t correct. The main source of the funding for the rally was provided by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, a nonprofit organization that isn’t supported by foreign foundations or governments.

But Netanyahu himself has been helped more than once over his political career by donors who live abroad.

In the last elections for Likud leadership, in 2019, when he was running against Gideon Sa’ar, Netanyahu raised 1.8 million shekels ($530,000) from donors, 90 percent of which came from wealthy business people from Australia, the United States, Germany, South Africa, Mexico, Canada and Switzerland. Most of the money came from several members of the same family, each of whom donated $12,000, thereby keeping them inside the legal limit for a single contributor of 49,230 shekels.

Among them was American billionaire Spencer Partrich, a Michigan resident regarded as very close to Netanyahu. Recently, the High Court of Justice ordered Netanyahu to return to Partrich 2M shekels that the latter loaned him to help pay for his legal defense. Other contributions came from the Falic family of Florida, which is also considered close to the prime minister.

The costs for erecting the central stage, loudspeakers and getting permits for the weekend rally in Tel Aviv were covered by the Movement for Quality Government. The NGO doesn’t get funding from foreign foundations or governments; the money that it does get from private individuals living overseas accounted for just 8.5 percent of its budget in 2021, according to financial reports.

Several other nonprofit organizations that do get money from foreign organizations and governments joined in the rally. However, they attended under their own banners, they didn’t organize it.