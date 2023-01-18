Herzog Meets With U.S. National Security Advisor During Mideast Tour

President Isaac Herzog met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday on the first leg of his visit to Israel, the first from a Biden administration official since Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition assumed power.

According to a statement released by the Israeli president's office, the two discussed "the strong partnership between Israel and the U.S., beyond parties and governments."

At the beginning of their meeting, Sullivan said Sullivan arrived "at the right time, when we are facing so many challenges together."

Sullivan arrives amid significant concerns and international attention devoted to the new Israeli coalition – both concerning the radical nature of Netanyahu’s key extremist allies and their push to weaken the country's judiciary through a controversial reform package.

Sullivan previously noted that the U.S. will “continue to support the two-state solution, and we will oppose policies and practices that undermine the viability of the two-state solution or that cut hard against the historic status quo in Jerusalem," adding "I will be clear and direct on those points.”

During his visit, Sullivan is expected to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu on Thursday and several other senior Israeli officials.

Among these officials includes Tzachi Hanegbi, who replaced Eyal Hulata as Sullivan's Israeli counterpart. Sullivan and Hulata developed a strong working relationship during Hulata's year-and-a-half tenure, which largely helped Sullivan develop a reputation among Israeli officials as the "good cop" in Washington on matters concerning Israeli security.

The Biden administration, however, has taken a passive track where it will focus its criticisms on matters that it says may potentially harm the two-state solution – namely issues like settlement expansion, annexation and the Temple Mount status quo. Other issues of domestic concern, such as matters relating to Israel’s democracy or attempts to redefine who is a Jew, have been met with docile platitudes.