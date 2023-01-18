East Jerusalem Settlement Meeting Postponed a Day Before Senior U.S. Official Arrives

At the last minute, the local planning and building committee for the Jerusalem municipality dropped plans for expanding the Nof Tzion settlement in the city's Jabel Mukaber neighborhood from its Wednesday agenda.

Board members were originally supposed to review Nof Hazahav, the new construction plan, at the end of November. Since the last general election on November 1, it has been delayed twice.

The delay was announced just before National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's scheduled arrival in Israel on Wednesday and several hours after more than 90 nations also signed a declaration expressing "deep concern" about Israel's punitive actions against the Palestinian Authority. As a result of the PA's request to the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion on Israel's occupation, Israel imposed sanctions.

In the early 2000s, Nof Tzion was built in the Palestinian neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber by Jewish investors and populated about 11 years ago. It features high-standard homes with Old City views and is considered a luxury development. Two sections of Jewish communities are home to about 100 families today.

As part of the Nof Hazahav plan, 100 additional housing units are to be built as well as a 275-room hotel. By doing so, it would link Nof Zion to the neighborhood of Armon Nanatziv, in Jerusalem.

Nevertheless, the land for the upcoming homes has been subject to a lengthy legal dispute. Back about a decade ago, the Palestinian businessman Bashar Masri tried to buy the land to block the expansion, but he lost out to Rami Levy, an Israeli supermarket magnate.

Prior to Sullivan's arrival in Israel, any approval of the expansion plans would have been an embarrassment for the Biden administration. Moreover, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel later this month. Moving forward with the plan also risks upsetting the Gulf powers ahead of a meeting of Abraham Accords ministers in Morocco in another few weeks.

In addition, the plan risks provoking steps against the new government from the UN Security Council and the European Parliament. The Israeli government has been trying to convince the international community to distinguish between the extremist remarks made by coalition leaders like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir and the fact that there has been no change in the settlement policy towards the West Bank.

As a result, the U.S. government and European countries have established three principles - preserving the two-state solution, stopping settlement expansion, and maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa).

The plans have been submitted by Kilas Investment Corporation, the same developer as Nof Tzion. Among other things, the company leased a lot in the area to the Israel Police, which established the Oz station there. When the police were ordered to evacuate the area, they proposed relocating the station to Mitzpatel.

“In Jabel Mukaber, the state is handing over Palestinian homes to settlers just as in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan,” said Aviv Tatarsky, a researcher with Ir Amim.

A new settlement “that controls the entrance to Jabel Mukaber, will deepen the presence of the police, the border guard and armed security guards, which will harm the sense of security and disrupt daily life for the tens of thousands of neighborhood residents.”