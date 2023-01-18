'Court Has Annulled the Elections:' Shas Hits Back After Leader Barred

The Shas party, whose leader Arye Dery was disqualified by Israel's High Court from serving as a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu's government, slammed the court's decision on Wednesday, saying that it in effect renders the election irrelevant.

In a statement, Shas wrote: "the court which presumes to look after minorities, tossed away the voice and vote of 400,000 Shas voters."

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who is promoting a plan to weaken the judicial system, said in response to the ruling that he would do "everything necessary so that the blatant injustice done to Rabbi Arye Dery, to the Shas movement and to Israeli democracy - will be fully repaired." He added that he was "saddened that the heads of the judiciary failed to respect the people's will, the Prime Minister's judgment, and the Knesset's decision that expressed confidence in the current government."

Public Diplomacy Minister Galit Distal Atbaryan also criticized the court's decision saying: "This is a theater of the absurd – The right to vote and be elected are sacred. The court has no authority to interfere in this process."

According to Yair Lapid, Israel's opposition leader, "if [Arye] Dery is not fired, this government is illegal. An illegal government cannot demand from its citizens to respect the law. If Dery is not fired, Israel will undergo a judicial crisis and will cease to be a democracy."

Likud spokesmen released a statement on behalf of the coalition leaders, claiming that they will act "in any legal way available to us and without delay, to correct the injustice and the harm that has been caused to the democratic decision and the sovereignty of the people."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also reacted to the Court's decision, stating: "The high court has shown it is not interested in compromise."

The Minister of Construction and Housing and United Torah Judaism leader, Yitzhak Goldknopf, said that "hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens clearly expressed their trust in Rabbi Dery, (...) the decision to disqualify him is another tangible example of the factors that created the crisis of trust between the citizens of Israel and the judicial system."

According to Degel Hatorah, one of UTJ's factions: "Once again the court interferes in things it has no authority over...We will support all legislative measures necessary to ensure' Dery can serve in the government."

Far-right Finance Minster Bezalel Smotrich slammed "the Left" for claiming democracy was in danger when "ten judges decide to overrule the will of the people," promising "The government will not fall." Smotrich added that the court ruling "only proves how urgent" the Netanyahu government's plan to overhaul the judicial system is.

Earlier Wednesday, Israel's Welfare Minister, Yaakov Margi of Shas, warned that if the High Court disqualifies his party leader Arye Dery from ministerial posts, Netanyahu "knows there will be no government."

"If the court disqualifies him, the prime minister will have to decide what to do," Margi told Kan Radio. "We have said all along that there is no reason for Arye Dery not to serve as a senior minister in Israel."