Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Analysis |

There's a Time Bomb Now Ticking on Netanyahu's Desk

The High Court ruling barring Netanyahu's close ally Arye Dery from serving as a minister means a showdown between the rule of law and an enraged governing coalition – and the prime minister has no easy way out

Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer

Ten Israeli High Court justices have drastically shortened the timeline of Israel’s impending constitutional crisis, and potentially thrown Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition dramatically off-course less than three weeks after its inauguration.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

NOW: 40% OFF
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics