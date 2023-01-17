With a Promise to Far-right Allies, Netanyahu Opens the Door to Politicizing the Military

When Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed Monday to prevent far-right political pressure from reaching “the gates of the IDF,” he may have been overlooking the degree to which this phenomenon is already eroding the independence of the military rabbinate.

After all, Gallant's Likud party signed a coalition deal with Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism obligating the government to advance bills that critics say help politicize the military rabbinate.

Under that legislation, the power to appoint the army’s chief rabbi would be taken from the Israel Defense Forces' chief of staff and be awarded to a committee chaired by the president of Israel's Chief Rabbinate Council, who would then recommend candidates to the defense minister.

Open gallery view Yoav Gallant, Benny Gantz, and Aviv Kochavi, at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, this month. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

This would mean that the committee – which would also include a former IDF chief rabbi and officials from organizations representing yeshivas – would be chaired by Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef.

Yosef is close to the leaders of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, which was founded by his father, the late Ovadia Yosef, the Sephardi chief rabbi from 1973 to 1983. Israel has two chief rabbis; the Sephardi for Jews with roots in the wider Middle East, and the Ashkenazi for Jews with roots in Europe.

Such a change for selecting the IDF rabbi, who oversees religious services for hundreds of thousands of troops, “would bring politics into the system,” says Ariel Finkelstein, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute focusing on issues of religion and state.

“The chief rabbi is a politician, he’s close to Shas. Everybody knows he’s part of Shas; we need to say the truth. The Chief Rabbinate is close to politics, and to let them choose the military's top rabbi will leave him indebted to politicians.”

According to Finkelstein of the Israel Democracy Institute, not only will “advancement no longer be on a professional basis” under the proposed legislation, but interference in military decisions will become more common, and “national-religious rabbis who are more open could be excluded from advancement.”

According to this legislation, the IDF chief rabbi will not have to be an IDF officer and, instead of answering to the IDF chief of staff on religious issues, “he will be subject to the rulings of the Chief Rabbinate Council.”

While the military rabbinate has traditionally been the preserve of religious Zionists (equivalent to Modern Orthodox in the U.S.), its civilian counterpart is dominated by the ultra-Orthodox, who interpret Jewish law more strictly and generally eschew military service in favor of full-time Talmud study.

The move to put the IDF Chaplaincy Corps under the Chief Rabbinate comes as the ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties strive to alter Israel's religious status quo and undermine efforts by the previous government to diminish the rabbinate’s authority over several aspects of Jewish life.

“There is a certain irony in that most of the members of the Chief Rabbinate today have not served in the army themselves, and it's even possible that they would choose a rabbi who comes from outside the army who might not even support serving the country,” says Rabbi Seth Farber, the founder and director of ITIM, an organization that helps people in their dealings with the Rabbinate and its bureaucracy.

“Once the choice of the IDF chief rabbi is handed to the Chief Rabbinate, there’s good reason to believe that the services provided to soldiers will be of lesser quality and that the particular needs of the soldiers will not be taken into account when getting religious services,” he says.

And while the IDF rabbinate does not have power over military decisions, Farber notes that some religious soldiers turn to it for guidance. And “people who are completely divorced from how the army operates might rule or insist on compromising operational decisions,” he says.

Increased politicization of the IDF rabbinate could also erode the army’s efforts to further integrate women, says Idit Shafran Gittleman, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies.

“Think of the religious servicewoman coming to the army, and now the chief rabbi is appointed by somebody who doesn’t support women’s service at all,” she says, adding that an increase in the ultra-Orthodox community's influence on the IDF also significantly “undermines the entire concept” of the chain of command.

“You can feel the fear of the [army leadership] of more politics in the IDF. It will be impossible to maintain the model of the people's army if the IDF chief rabbi is a political appointee.”