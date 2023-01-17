Haaretz - back to home page
Top Court Chief Meets With Justice Minister After Slamming His Judicial Overhaul Plan

The meeting comes only days after Hayut said that the new government’s plan to radically overhaul Israel’s judiciary 'will shatter the judicial system and is in fact an unrestrained attack on it'

High Court President Justice Esther Hayut and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.
High Court President Justice Esther Hayut and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.Credit: Emil Salman, Oren Ben Hakoon
Chen Maanit

Israel's Supreme Court President Esther Hayut met on Tuesday with Justice Minister Yariv Levin for the first time since attacking his plan for judicial overhaul last week.

The meeting comes after last Thursday, Hayut said that the new government’s plan to radically overhaul Israel’s judiciary “will shatter the judicial system and is in fact an unrestrained attack on it.”

In her address, Hayut said that the so-called "override clause", which would allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a bare majority in the 120-seat parliament, 61 seats, will enable the Knesset to “override human rights.”

