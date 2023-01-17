Netanyahu Loves Taking Credit for Israel’s Prosperity. His Legal Plans May Put It in Peril

Five years ago, after nearly a decade of uninterrupted economic growth, the main international credit-rating agencies were considering raising Israel’s rating. Before they made their call, they weren’t content with just studying the financial indices, but sent teams of analysts to Israel for a series of meetings with government officials, businesspeople, economic experts, and a few political journalists. I was at a couple of meetings with the ratings people, and it was like no other political briefing I’ve ever been asked to give.

Normally, visitors from overseas are interested in the personal and ideological aspects of Israel’s parties and politicians. Pretty much like other news consumers. But the credit analysts were interested only in one thing – how political developments could affect the economy.

They didn’t care about how terribly Israel was treating the Palestinians or how Benjamin Netanyahu had used anti-Arab rhetoric to win the election in 2015. They did want to know whether the allegations of corruption against him, which had already begun to surface, would impact Israel’s stability.

At the time, the conclusion was that Israel’s institutions were strong enough to deal with a corrupt prime minister; after all, they had sent Netanyahu’s predecessor, Ehud Olmert, to jail for accepting bribes. If Netanyahu were to be indicted, he would also step aside, as had Olmert, and there would be a smooth transition of power.

The analysts went back to their headquarters, and in a few months Israel’s credit ratings went up to their highest levels ever. Rereading their reports today, four and a half years later, is instructive.

“Absent global trade shocks, Israel’s economic growth outlook will remain solid and allow the government to accommodate pressures coming from social and infrastructure spending, as well as a potential moderate escalation of security risks,” wrote the analysts at Standard & Poor’s.

In other words, they assessed that Israel’s economy would continue to prosper despite periodic outbreaks of fighting with the Palestinians and the demands on its budget from various special-interest groups. Netanyahu’s stewardship of Israel’s finances was stable and the country’s democratic institutions were robust enough to hold him in check if necessary.

Since then, a global trade shock has come along, in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the credit ratings to reassess all countries. Once again, Israel, thanks to its strong universal public health system and rapid rollout of vaccinations, passed with flying colors.

But there’s now a cloud on that sunny horizon of economic growth outlook.

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings director Maxim Rybnikov gave a few interviews last week in which he said his team was closely following the government’s plans to change to drastically weaken the Supreme Court and that “if the announced judicial system changes set a trend for a weakening Israel’s institutional arrangements and existing checks and balances, this could in the future present downside risks to the ratings. But we are not there yet.”

Very few of Netanyahu’s supporters and partners are aware of the potential impact this could have. His new finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, one of the most avid eviscerationists of the judiciary, is only beginning his Economics 101 course. But Netanyahu certainly does understand the seriousness of a warning shot from S&P.

He was aware of the risks even before, which is why he almost certainly had a hand in orchestrating the long piece published three weeks ago, purportedly by Smotrich (who doesn’t have the writing skills or financial knowledge to write such a piece himself) in the Wall Street Journal. Which was quite clearly a preemptive attempt at calming the markets.

But even Netanyahu has been surprised with the speed at which the world is taking notice of his government’s judicial plans. He is hearing it in warnings from Israeli and friendly foreign business leaders, and some of it is already seeping out into the press, where Israeli tech entrepreneurs are claiming that foreign investors have begun to adopt a wait-and-see attitude toward Israel.

For many decades, there was a wariness of investing in Israel because of its volatile security situation, until the international business community realized that Israel had found a way to build an innovative tech scene and attractive companies despite the incessant rounds of violence. But it wasn’t just Israel’s resilience in the face of terror bombings that impressed investors.

It was the fact that companies operating here could operate in a regulatory ecosystem that wasn’t reliant on the whims of politicians. That they had legal protections and recourse to the courts when necessary. When an Israeli government threatens to strip that away, they pay attention.

What was once considered the “Israel risk” factor disappeared, and Netanyahu was quick to claim credit for what was largely the private sector’s dynamism. Now he is facing an acute dilemma – the erosion of the rule of law, both demanded by the partners who have brought him back to power and desired by him to end his own ordeal in court, are jeopardizing that economic growth he so loves to call his own.

There’s an attendant irony here. For decades, many in Israel and around the world warned that the main obstacle to Israel’s prosperity, the reason that international corporations would hesitate to invest in the local economy, was the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During the long Netanyahu years, no progress was made in resolving the conflict; if anything we have moved further than ever from a solution. But that didn’t stop the economy from growing and gaining the confidence of global investors.

To put it in cruder terms, the far right didn’t tank the Israeli economy by building settlements in the West Bank and putting the two-state solution almost beyond reach. But by destroying the fundamentals of Israeli democracy, it may yet achieve that.

In recent days, there’s been an interesting shift in messaging. Most of Netanyahu’s proxies and social media mouthpieces have continued pushing the legal “reforms” with all their strength, but there’s a more nuanced tone coming from a handful of friendly journalists quoting “sources in the government” who say the proposals presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin are just “opening positions” and that if the opposition, and the Supreme Court judges, come to their senses and engage with the ideas, a more gentle and consensual change is possible.

Netanyahu himself has yet to come out openly with such a conciliatory message, but it’s clear that he’s worried. Not over 80,000 Israelis protesting against him in Tel Aviv – he couldn’t care less about them, they’ll never vote for him anyway. But he is concerned about the non-Israelis who are watching them and taking note.