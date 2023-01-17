Netanyahu Ally Wants to Use New Ministerial Post to Sell Judicial Shake-up to Israelis

Hasbara Minister Galit Distel Atbaryan (Likud) has received approval from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lead a campaign within Israel promoting the government’s plan to overhaul the judicial system, she announced on Monday.

“I asked the prime minister to create an emergency headquarters to explain the Levin reform,” Distel-Atbaryan wrote on social media. “In light of the public alarm created by intentional misleading on behalf of the media and left-wing parties, I intend to make the details of the reform and the facts accessible to the public. Netanyahu has given me the green light. Soon Israel will become more democratic, and the public will receive orderly factual information.”

Requests to Distel-Atbaryan’s spokesperson did not yield an official response, but only a general response that the ministry is under construction and that details regarding the campaign will be forthcoming at a future date.

The ministry has only just been re-established, and still has no budget. Its defined mission is the coordination of national "hasbara" (the Hebrew word for the act of explaining) and the dissemination of messages outside of Israel.

Yet in effect, Distel-Atbaryan has defined a new mission for the ministry – launching a campaign to explain and promote the government moves led by Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) to dramatically alter the justice system.

Distel-Atbaryan was appointed as hasbara minister in the new government only a few days ago, following a decision to re-establish the ministry, which has been created and disbanded several times in the past.

The core of the ministry is a unit that formerly operated in the Prime Minister’s Office. In the past it had bounced around from the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Strategic Affairs Ministry, in constant attempts to placate one minister or another with additional powers and budgets.

Following Distel-Atbaryan’s announcement on Monday, attorney Shachar Ben Meir sent a warning letter to the minister, telling that her statement violates the Elections Campaign Law. Ben Meir wrote that as the “Levin reform” is a political issue still in wide dispute, any advocacy for it by the ministry should be considered propaganda of political agendas unconnected to the ministry’s original core activities.

“Under these circumstances, the promotion of this ‘reform,’ which is supported only by the parties of the coalition, is propaganda by definition as it is designed to provide the point of view of its supporters. As it is propaganda, you and the prime minister are prohibited from establishing a 'headquarters' to explain it. It is fully in your right to advocate for the reform and serve as its spokeswoman in your capacity as a Knesset member, yet you are prohibited from doing so in your role as a minister, and all the more so when it entails the use of a ministry’s funds and means,” the letter reads.

Ben Meir added that should there be no response to his letter within three days, an appeal will be filed against the move on the grounds of violations of the Elections Campaign Law.