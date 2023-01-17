Jordan Envoy Held Up at Entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound by Israeli Police

Israeli police officers held up the Jordanian ambassador to Israel, Ghassan Majali, at the entrance to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Tuesday in Jerusalem, leading Majali to leave in protest.

According to the police, the ambassador arrived at the compound along with the head of the Jordanian Waqf, the custodian of Muslim holy sites in the region, without coordinating the visit in advance.

Video of the incident in which the Jordanian ambassador being delayed at the entrance to Al-Aqsa mosque by Israeli police.

The police officer at the entrance apparently did not recognize Majali, preventing him from accessing the holy site while he went to consult his commander, leading Majali to march off in protest.

According to witnesses at the scene, one of the police officers asked the ambassador to coordinate entry in advance with the Israeli authorities, but the ambassador rejected this on the grounds that Israel has no authority to determine if and when he should enter the compound, and he refused to enter. According to another testimony, the police eventually allowed the ambassador to enter, but he decided not to do so in protest of their conduct.

A couple of hours later, Majali returned to the compound. His second visit concluded without disruption.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry summoned Israel's ambassador in Amman immediately after the incident to protest Israel's conduct at the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa. The Jordanian government "firmly rejects the Israeli police's measures to interfere in the affairs of the Al-Aqsa compound," its foreign ministry said in a statement. The ministry took particular care to emphasize that "the management of the holy sites is the responsibility of the waqf."

Jordan's ambassador to Israel refused to respond directly to Haaretz's inquiries, but did say that "The decision whether to respond will be decided by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry in Amman. the Jordanian Foreign Ministry and the waqf will decide on the next steps."