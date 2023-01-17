Israel's AG Could Now Rule That Netanyahu Is Unfit to Serve as Prime Minister

“It cannot be categorically ruled out that under concrete exceptional circumstances there would be cause to remove from office a Prime Minister accused of criminal wrongdoing,” wrote then-attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, in late 2020, in response to a petition filed by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, asking him to declare that Benjamin Netanyahu is unable to fulfill his role since he has been criminally indicted.

Mandelblit was not impressed by the functional aspect of the argument, which argued that, with Netanyahu’s attention focused on his trial, it would be difficult for him to focus on state matters. What worried the AG more was the possibility that Netanyahu would use his power for the benefit of his personal interests and against those of the public.

At the time, Netanyahu was constantly attacking his investigators and the prosecutors who had indicted him; the police and the state prosecution were then headed by caretakers who were beholden to the powers-that-be.

Mandelblit refrained from using the authority he had. He believed that Netanyahu was nudging the red line but was not crossing it. Knowing that such a move was being contemplated made Netanyahu more cautious in his statements. Now, there is no dispute that the prime pinister is directly involved in harming institutions and people who could determine his fate. This applies to the Supreme Court, where his case is likely to end up, with the court using the argument of “reasonableness” in order to prevent a new politically-appointed attorney general from suspending his trial.

The expected revolution in the composition of the committee for selecting judges will enable the government to block the promotion of the three district court judges now adjudicating his case, and to determine who will hear his appeal, when and if he’s convicted. To this is added Netanyahu’s involvement with key prosecution witnesses, whose future depends on his goodwill. Under such extreme circumstances, according to the logic that directed Mandelblit, Attorney General Baharav-Miara has cause to consider an extreme move of her own.

In conversations with jurists and politicians over the last few weeks, Netanyahu expressed his total support for the plan presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, beginning with a narrow-majority clause overriding court decisions, through the politicization of the committee for selecting judges, up to the total emasculation of the post of attorney general. Some of his interlocutors were surprised by the superficial and empty arguments made by a man known to be well-read and with wide horizons.

One jurist, for example, heard from him that in recent years, judicial activism had reached “insane” and unprecedented proportions. Netanyahu has difficulties in supporting such a claim with any specific rulings, and not by chance. The Supreme Court of 2023 is much more conservative and passive than the one of the 1990s. When someone close to the prime minister was asked which rulings had aggravated him, he mentioned some long-forgotten ruling dating way back.

Hollow slogans

One of the people Netanyahu talked to was under the impression that he was not familiar with the evolution of Israel’s court system, but was only echoing hollow slogans manufactured by people who for years have been trying to harm this system. Like Levin, Netanyahu also pines for the court of the state’s early days, for justices such as Shimon Agranat and Moshe Landau. But that court did not hesitate to strike down government decisions and protect the freedom of expression, in rulings such as the ones by the High Court of Justice in petitions filed against the communist newspaper Kol Ha’am, or against right-wing activist-philosopher Israel (Shayeb) Eldad. Such cases would never see the light of day in the reality that Netanyahu and Levin aspire to.

Open gallery view Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, this month. Credit: David Bachar

In such conversations, as in his police interrogation sessions, Netanyahu tends to raise his voice and sharpen his rhetoric as the basis for his claims gets shakier. He describes Supreme Court justices as a 'politburo' which acts in non-democratic fashion. The choice of words is deliberate: For Netanyahu, an expert in images, it’s important to maintain the deception that the revolution in government is in fact only a reform meant to turn Israel into a more-balanced and functional democracy.

One of his interlocutors believes that Israel’s image in the world, as a country rapidly sliding down a slope into the abyss of Poland and Hungary, is of great concern to him. Warnings by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut (“a critical blow to democracy”) or by former Supreme Court president Aharon Barak (“the demise of the Third Commonwealth”) are subverting his strategy.

It is also vitally necessary to separate the intended revolution from its background - Netanyahu’s criminal cases. His associates claim that he intended to implement these moves already in 2015, two years before police investigators came to his official residence for the first time, but that he couldn’t do so due to the composition of the coalition, in which Moshe Kahlon had veto power. This claim has no foundation in reality. Until he was interrogated, there was no confrontation between Netanyahu and the Supreme Court or the justice system in general. He had a special relationship with former Supreme Court President Dorit Beinisch. He used to consult with her when rogue lawmakers presented proposals for restricting the court. He believed the two of them had a common enemy, the publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth, Arnon Mozes. The latter’s empire was then mobilized against the court in trying to weaken it, fostering a young and vigorous Likud lawmaker who strived to achieve this. His name was Yariv Levin. Netanyahu had no conflict with Beinisch’s successors either. He kept blocking contrarian initiatives by Levin and Zeev Elkin, speaking highly of the Supreme Court. In critical flashpoints between the government and court, around the “infiltration (of asylum-seekers) law,” he left the heated words to others, and started searching for alternative solutions.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Reuven Rivlin, and Supreme Court President Dorit Beinisch during Memorial Day services in Jerusalem, May 8, 2011. Credit: Kobi Gideon

“I never heard him speak out sharply against the Supreme Court, or claiming that it was not democratic,” a person who worked with Netanyahu for years told Haaretz. “The claim that there were coalition members who blocked his plan is a lie; at most they were his alibi.”

This same person says that “Netanyahu has one measure in life – the result. That’s what interests him, so that as long as the justice system didn’t interfere with his survival, he protected it. He always had a few Rottweilers such as Levin, who threatened the courts, and fig leaves such as Ehud Barak, Tzipi Livni or Kahlon who were meant to prevent revolutions. That’s how he was portrayed as fostering and maintaining a balanced posture. Now, the balance has been disrupted, and it’s unclear to what extent he is in control.”

Political headaches

Another person who knew him well says that “he never assailed Supreme Court justices, even not in closed rooms. At most, he might grumble when the High Court of Justice demanded that he evacuate some outpost, something that caused him political headaches.”

The concern Netanyahu expresses over “governance” is a red herring. He knows full well that no attorney general or court composition prevented him or his predecessors from carrying out far-reaching diplomatic or economic moves. The court did also not block the right from realizing its ideological vision, at the core of which is the settlement enterprise. Under other, saner circumstances, the left should have held the Supreme Court accountable for that.

The conclusion is therefore unavoidable: the only thing that has changed, the only motive driving Netanyahu to destroy the rule of law, is his trial. He is now trying to exploit his victory at the ballot box in order to promote a personal goal, first by paralyzing the Supreme Court, then by deposing the attorney general or by defanging her position. The conflict-of-interest document which was formulated in order to legitimize a situation in which a prime minister is a criminal defendant is but a paper full of dead letters. The onus is now on the courts to respond to the glaring conflict of interest Netanyahu is in.