Israel Neglecting Gaza Hostage Due to His Race, Ex-negotiator Says

Israeli citizens currently being held hostage in the Gaza Strip have remained a low priority for the public on account of their race, a former IDF official who oversaw prisoners alleged on Tuesday, following the release of rare footage purporting to show Ethiopian-Israeli prisoner Avera Mengistu, who has been held by Hamas since 2014.

In the undated video, the man who appears to be Mengistu complained about his nine-year captivity, asking: "For how long will I be in captivity? After so many years, where is the state and the people of Israel?”

Addressing the newly sworn-in IDF chief of staff, the armed group which rules over Gaza wrote in a caption that Herzl Halevi "must bear the burden of this failure and its consequences."

“If we were speaking about two other citizens from other backgrounds and socio-economic statuses… there would be a bit greater interest – just as if they were living soldiers and not fallen ones, the amount of interest would be different,” Col. (Res.) Moshe Tal, a military intelligence officer who previously served as the chief-of-staff’s representative for dealing with captives and missing soldiers at the Prime Minister’s Office, said during a radio interview with national broadcaster Kan on Tuesday.

According to him, there has been a “public and media silence” surrounding the issue, he asserted.

Mengistu, a resident of the southern coastal city of Ashkelon who suffers from mental health issues, crossed the border fence into Gaza in 2014 of his own accord and has been held captive there since.

Israel's Defense Establishment is now working to verify the authenticity of the footage and Avera's brother, Yalo Mengistu, said that whilst he believes his brother is alive, he said he didn't recognize his brother in the footage released by Hamas.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kasem told Radio a-Shams that the video is "footage of Avera Mengistu that was filmed in recent weeks, in order to prove that he's alive and to call on those responsible for his case to make progress in negotiations if they're interested in his and the rest of the hostages' release."

Aside from Mengistu, Hamas is also currently holding Hisham al-Sayed, a member of Israel’s Bedouin community, as well as the bodies of two soldiers killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Lt. Hadar Goldin and Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul.

Speaking with Haaretz last February, Tal, who since retiring has dedicated himself to reinvigorate public debate on the fate of Israel’s captives, said that the feeling that the government paid an excessive price for the release of captured service member Gilad Shalit in 2011 (over 1000 prisoners were freed in exchange), led Israel to take the slow road towards any solution to the current case.

More than just government strategy, “the fact that attention to the affair, the media pulse, is close to zero, influences this.” Israel, he alleged, “isn’t trying hard for a deal. Nothing productive is happening.”

“There were opportunities that Israel took care to miss, and that’s what we’re living with now,” he said after resigning from his post in 2021, citing lack of any real progress toward the captives' release.

Israel had presented the return of the captives and missing soldiers as a condition for making any progress in negotiations over the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the repair of infrastructure damaged during that summer’s hostilities with Hamas, which Tal said was “a window of opportunity, and I find it hard to explain why Israel closed it.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “did not want a deal for his own reasons. Without saying no directly, there were other ways of dropping the issue,” he accused.

On Monday, the Prime Minister's Office released a statement saying, "The State of Israel invests all its resources and efforts in returning its captive and missing sons home to the State of Israel."