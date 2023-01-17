Increasing Spending on Haredi Education 'Main Task' of Israel's New Education Minister

Israel's Education Minister Yoav Kisch stated on Tuesday that increasing funding for ultra-Orthodox educational institutions is “the key task of the Education Ministry in the current budget.”

Kisch spoke at a meeting of the Knesset Finance Committee dealing with opposition from Israeli mayors and local authority heads to the government’s efforts to force them to cover the costs of constructing ultra-Orthodox educational institutions.

Kisch added that "There may be other key tasks but this is one of the most meaningful central tasks in the current budget."

Kisch defended the plan saying that “there are gaps [in funding between non-religious education and Haredi education] that the mayors will have to close. This issue will come to this committee and we will have to find the solution for it ... We are in the process of finding solutions.”

Haim Biton, a minister in the Education Ministry from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, asserted during the meeting that “a child in state schools gets 16,000 shekels [$4,690] while a child in the Haredi system gets 11,000. TheMarker [Haaretz's Hebrew language financial newspaper] duped you. It happened over a period of years.”

Referring to the cost of the increase in spending, Biton said, “It doesn’t matter how much it will cost. When it comes to equality it doesn’t matter how much it will cost.”

Haim Bibas, the chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities and the mayor of the central city of Modi’in, who is leading the mayors' opposition to the funding requirement, said in response that some local authorities "already can’t support themselves and this will subtract from their budgets.”

Open gallery view Haim Bibas, chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities and Modi'in mayor. Credit: Emil Salman

Addressing claims by committee chairman Moshe Gafni of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party that the treasury would compensate the local authorities, Bibas said, “I think that the finance and education ministries must find a direct solution to this, without going through us. If it is done through us, we also assume the debt, which means complete [financial] accountability. Today there isn’t any accountability for a single shekel that goes out.”

Bibas said that if Knesset members wanted to ensure complete budget parity between Haredi and non-religious schools, they should do the same for independent Arab educational institutions. “If we don’t do it widely, we will inflict damage for which we will have to bear the responsibility,” Bibas said.

Former Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman denounced the government's plan, saying that "the chairman of the Finance Committee is turning to the heads of the local authorities and telling them, ‘We’ll settle accounts with anyone who signed the letter [of protest]’ — that's the message. They’re trying to intimidate them.”

Open gallery view MK Avigdor Lieberman. Credit: Marc Israel Sellem

“Equal opportunity for every child means first and foremost core curriculum. That’s learning math, English, computers. Where will the money come from?" Lieberman said, adding that "those who prevent equal opportunity are the same people who put them into education systems where there’s no core curriculum.”

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo, who was among those who signed the letter but has since withdrawn his name, said he believed in educational parity. but added that “The Knesset passes laws but forgets to compensate the local authorities."